ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Suffer Injury Scare As Rishabh Pant Gets Struck On Knee During Practice

Dubai: India's first practice session in Dubai on Sunday was ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, the session also brought an injury scare for the Indian team. According to a report by the Times of India, Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was in excruciating pain after being hit on his knee.

The Indian team arrived in Dubai on Saturday, and the fans welcomed them with loud cheers. After their arrival, the team participated in its first practice session to get used to the playing conditions in Dubai, where the team will play its fixtures.

While Pant was doing his wicketkeeping drills, a moment of concern occurred. A slash from Hardik Pandya hit the 27-year-old on his knee and he was down on the ground the very next moment. The physios and the medical team rushed to the ground to attend Pant. The swashbuckling batter was up after a while and was limping when Pandya checked on him and both the players hugged. The left-handed batter limped to the dressing room after the conclusion of the practice session and was continuously limping even while getting on the bus.

With Pant getting hit on his knee, Indian fans will hope that he doesn't sustain any injury and miss the fixtures. India were the runner-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy and will be looking to lift the silverware this time around.

Champions Trophy is all set to commence from February 19 and the tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. India are placed along with New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture will be played on February 23.