India Submits Commonwealth Games 2030 Bid In London

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, which will mark its 100th anniversary in 2030.

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, center, and others address a gathering on the occasion of National Sports Day at the India House, in London, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, center, and others address a gathering on the occasion of National Sports Day at the India House, in London, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)
Published : August 30, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST

London: India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Sustainability, inclusivity and legacy are the three pillars of India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, government of Gujarat's sports minister Harsh Sanghavi said in London on the occasion.

Addressing a diaspora gathering at the High Commission of India soon after submitting the proposal to Commonwealth Sport in the UK capital, the minister said the bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games — which will mark its 100th anniversary in 2030.

The minister highlighted that August 29 was chosen for the submission to coincide with India’s National Sports Day — celebrated annually in honour of the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“Our proposal is Amdavad (Ahmedabad), Gujarat, as the host city as it offers a compact games footprint with all competition values, trading facilities and accommodations located within proximity,” said Sanghavi.

“The compactness ensures efficiency, accessibility and enhanced experience for athletes, officials and spectators. The vision of these games is anchored on three pillars: sustainability, inclusivity and legacy,” he said.

The minister called upon the Indian diaspora in the UK to align with the principles of the Games, which encapsulate the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), offering unity and human connection, and Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is divine) to guide the planning for all stakeholders.

“We are committed to delivering environmentally responsible operations and integrating renewable energy solutions into our new designs and transport system, the integration of para sports into the programmes and the protection of human rights for the creation of a safe, accessible games environment,” Sanghavi said.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted the bid as reinforcing India’s ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation where mega events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport, infrastructure development and international collaboration.

“Sports, it is said, has been a big driver of the creation of settled societies. Sports, it is known, is a driver of economics. Today, the India-UK partnership is also being driven by sport as a key part of our partnership,” said Doraiswami.

