When & Where To Watch India Squad & Captain Announcement Press Conference For England Test Tour Live Streaming?

Mumbai: The Men’s Selection Committee led by chairman Ajit Agarkar is all set to select India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England on May 24, 2025 in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference.

In all likelihood, BCCI is also expected to name India's next Test captain's name after Rohit Sharma retired from red-ball cricket with immediate effect earlier this month.

Reportedly after Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in two games during India's tour to England last year, has declined the captaincy offer due to injury concerns and his availability for all five games. Hence, prolific batter Shubman Gill is leading the fray to become the successor of Rohit Sharma considering he is regular in India's Test setup and improvement he has shown in captaincy skills in last two seasons of the IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be his deputy.

However, Gill's record outside Asia isn't that good. He averages 15 outside Asia and hasn't scored 40+ runs in an innings outside Asia since his Gabba heroics where he amassed 91 runs. Notably, Gill has also played just one Test match in England and that was the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia. He managed just 13 and 18 runs in first and second innings respectively.

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are most likely to be picked. It will be the first UK tour for Jaiswal, and Reddy.

There have also been talks about the return of Shreyas Iyer in the Test set up after nearly 14 months when he was dropped from the squad during the England series at home last year. After a stupendous IPL 2025 season, Sai Sudharsan could get maiden Test call-up while Krun Nair is expected to make his comeback in the national setup after nearly eight years courtesy of his exceptional domestic season.