AUS vs IND: Shubman Gill Appointed Captain Of India's ODI Team; Replaces Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: BCCI have announced India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, including five T20Is and three ODIs. The squad has shown a change of guard as Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the ODI side. Although Rohit is part of the squad, he is surprisingly sacked from captaincy. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain of the national side. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel have earned their maiden ODI call-up. The series will be played from October 19 to November 8.

The star duo of Rohit and Kohli played their last ODI in the Champions Trophy and have returned to the ODI side after a span of six months, as the duo played a key role in India's title-winning run. Notably, Rohit last played as captain of the ODI team in the marquee event. Ravindra Jadeja has also been dropped from the 50-over side. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested from the ODIs. Hardik Pandya has been rested in ODIs and T20Is as well

BCCI announced squad for series against Australia (Screenshot from BCCI 'X' handle)

Gill was recently made vice-captain of the Indian T20I team for the Asia Cup, where they won the title. The recent development shows that the team management might consider handing over the captaincy of the Men in Blue to Gill in all formats eventually. Rohit's stint as captain in the white-ball formats was impressive, as it included a T20 World Cup win in 2024 and a Champions Trophy victory in 2025.

The batting unit of India's ODI team will comprise Gill, Rohit, Kohli, Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul are the wicketkeepers in the squad. The pace bowling unit will be handled by Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The spin unit will be of Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. The only change in India's T20I squad from the Asia Cup is the inclusion of Nitish Kumar in place of Hardik Pandya.

The T20I squad has also been announced, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing his vice-captaincy for the national side.

Schedule for India-Australia series

October 19 - First ODI, Perth