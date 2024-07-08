India Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath at his residence here.

The chinaman, who was impressive in the coveted tournament, particularly in the semi-final against England, hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that the Chief Minister praised Kuldeep Yadav for his spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

The Chief Minister also presented him with a memento. He also told Kuldeep that he had brought laurels to the state. The CM assured Kuldeep Yadav that if he needs any kind of help, the Uttar Pradesh government will be there to help him.

Kuldeep took to X and said that he was pleased to meet the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Earlier, Kuldeep, who took 10 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup, reached Kanpur on July 5 and he was given a grand welcome. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team defeated South Africa in a pulsating final at Barbados on June 29 to lift the ICC Trophy.

29-year-old Kuldeep also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi with the Indian team, which won the T20 World Cup. For the record, Kuldeep, who also bats left-handed, has played 12 Tests, 103 ODIs and 40 T20s, in which he has taken 53, 168 and 69 wickets respectively.