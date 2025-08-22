India Spinner Gouher Sultana Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Hyderabad: India’s left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has retired from all forms of cricket. She drew curtains on her career after playing 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is after making her debut in 2008. She last represented the national side in April 2014. Thereafter, Sultana was away from the national team after being dropped from the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, but she hogged the limelight recently by playing the Women’s Premier League 2024 and 2025 editions.

"To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” Sultana announced her decision via Instagram.

The left-arm spinner concluded her ODI career with 66 wickets at an average of 19.39, the third-highest among Indian bowlers to have taken at least 50 wickets in the format.

Sultana was part of the two World Cups in 2009 and 2013, taking 12 wickets from 11 matches with an average of 30.58. She has also played in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, picking seven wickets with an economy rate of 5.81.

The left-arm spinner was signed by UP Warriorz ahead of the WPL 2024. She featured in two matches for the team and went wicketless while bowling five overs. She played two games in the WPL 2025 as well, but only got to bowl one over.

Post her retirement, Sultana continues to contribute to the sport as a BCCI level 2 coach.