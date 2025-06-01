ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Athletics: India Sign Off With 24 medals; Sachin, Parul, Women''s Relay Team Win Silver

Gumi (South Korea): A new national record, a string of personal bests, and six final-day medals capped India's campaign at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with the country signing off with a total haul of 24 medals.

While gold proved elusive on the final day, Indian athletes delivered a series of gritty performances to secure three silver and as many bronze medals. Parul Chaudhary claimed her second silver of the meet with a strong run in the women's 5000m, clocking 15:15.33s to finish second, adding to the silver she had earlier won in the 3000m steeplechase.

While javelin thrower Sachin Yadav earned his silver with a personal best effort, the women's 4x100m relay team, featuring Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Srabani Nanda, and Nithya Gandhe, clocked a season-best 43.86s to bag India's final silver. Sprinter Animesh Kujur blazed to a national record of 20.32s to clinch a a bronze in the men's 200m for India.

Middle distance runner Pooja recorded a personal best to take bronze in the women's 800m, while Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj secured the third place in the women's 400m hurdles. India thus wrapped up the championships with 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

While the overall count fell short of the 27 medals won in the previous edition, the contingent has improved on the gold tally, increasing it from 6 to 8.

India finished second in the medal tally behind China (19 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze), marking the country’s best performance since the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar, where it topped the standings with 29 medals (10 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze). Japan finished third with 5 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze.

In the absence of two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, both the Indian javelin throwers produced personal best efforts. Rising star Sachin sent his spear to 85.16m in his last attempt to finish behind Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who was appearing in his first competition since the Paris Games last year. The Pakistani fetched the gold with a 86.40m throw.