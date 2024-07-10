ETV Bharat / sports

India Shooting Contingent Paris 2024 Olympics: History, Track-record, Rules, Players Profile

Hyderabad: With sports enthusiasts rolling their sleeves up to witness another exciting sporting event as Paris Olympics 2024 is about to begin from July 26. India enjoyed its best-ever (seven medals) outing at an Olympic Games in Tokyo three years ago and expectations from the Indian contingent are high this time around. India is sending their biggest-ever contingent for the carnival of sports with 110 athletes aiming to give their best shot and earn a prestigious gold medal for the country.

With India achieving quotas across all Olympic shooting disciplines for the first time, the hopes for extending their medal tally and making the Paris Olympics the most successful event in history will be sky-high. Shooting is one of the sports which has been a part of every Summer Olympic Games since the inception of the modern Olympic movement in the year 1896 Summer Olympics except at the 1904 and 1928 games.

History of Shooting Events at the Olympics:

Earlier, competitions like live pigeon shooting in 1900; and dueling in 1906 and 1908 used to be conducted, but were banned because of military weapons restrictions. The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) came into existence in 1907 and standardised the discipline with time. When shooting was reintroduced in 1932, it consisted of two events, but the number of events gradually increased to a maximum of seventeen by the years 2000–2004.

The shooting sport was usually a "Men's" open event. For instance, only five women participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, while the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which introduced women-only events, featured 77 female competitors. The United States has won by far the most medals in the Summer Games, followed by China and Russia (under the USSR flag) while India stand at 36th spot with just four medals.

Indian shooters track-record at Olympics

India have managed to win only four medals in this discipline and would expect to improve the record. It was Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who opened India's account in shooting at Summer Games, winning the bronze medal in men’s double trap event at 2004 Athens Games. India then witnessed at least one medallist in the next two editions with Abhinav Bindra creating history, becoming the first Indian shooter to clinch a gold medal in the men’s 10m rifle event at Beijing Olympics in 2008. In 2012, Vijay Kumar bagged the silver medal in Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol while Gagan Narang, who will be the Chef de Mission for India at 2024 Paris Games, won the bronze medal in 10m air rifle event at 2012 London games.

Indian contingent

India is sending their biggest ever shooting contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 21 shooters will compete for 27 medals. The contingent consists some rising sensations Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra, Esha Singh and Arjun Babuta who will fancy their chances to clinch a medal for India.