India Extend Their Dominance In White-Ball Rankings; Slip To Fourth Place In Test Rankings

Hyderabad: India retained their top position in the white-ball cricket but they slipped to fourth position in the points table in Test cricket. Australia are at the top position in red-ball cricket as they extended their dominance in the standings.

In the ODI rankings, India have strengthened their grip at the top on the back of a victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign and have improved their rating points from 122 to 124. Runner-up of the Champions Trophy, New Zealand are at the second spot overtaking Australia, who are now at the third position.

Sri Lanka have overtaken Pakistan and South Africa with a gain of five rating points. The team earned rating points after beating India and Australia at home in ODI series in recent months.

Current world champions, India are at the top position in the T20I rankings. However, their lead over Australia has been reduced to nine points from ten. For the first-time ever, the annual update boasts 100 teams in global rankings. The updated list include all the teams that have played a minimum of eight T20Is over the past three years.

The original global T20 rankings were launched in 2019 and the list included 80 sides.

The 2022 edition champions England are at the number three while New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa are at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

Australia continued to be at the top of the Test rankings, but their lead got trimmed from 15 to 13 points. Pat Cummins' side boasts a rating of 126 and they are well ahead of the chasing pack. England have climbed to second place winning three out of their four Test series in the past year. South Africa (111) and India (105) have slipped to the third and fourth position respectively.

Only 10 teams are currently ranked in the Test table. Ireland will need to play one more Test in the next 12 months to qualify for a ranking. Afghanistan should play three more matches to get themselves qualified for a Test ranking.