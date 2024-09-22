ETV Bharat / sports

India Retain Same Squad For Second Test against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the Test series against Bangladesh. The second Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from 27th September.

Once again the BCCI has not appointed anyone as the Vice Captain with star batter Rohit Sharma continuing to lead the side.

India dominated the first Test against Bangladesh played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk in Chennai.

While Ravichandran Ashwin starred with both the bat and the ball, scoring a hundred and taking a five-for, Shubham Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also played their roles to perfection.