India Retain Same Squad For Second Test against Bangladesh

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

India has retained their squad for the second Test against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't appointed anyone as vice-captain.

Hyderabad: The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the Test series against Bangladesh. The second Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from 27th September.

Once again the BCCI has not appointed anyone as the Vice Captain with star batter Rohit Sharma continuing to lead the side.

India dominated the first Test against Bangladesh played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk in Chennai.

While Ravichandran Ashwin starred with both the bat and the ball, scoring a hundred and taking a five-for, Shubham Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also played their roles to perfection.

Hasan Mahmud picked a five-wicket haul for the visitors while Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a gritty half-century. But, his resilience was breached by the Indian bowlers and his efforts to save the team from a defeat went in vain.

Now it remains to be seen whether the team management plays the same XI or makes any changes, as India are 1-0 up in the two-match series.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

