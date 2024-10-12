India Register Second-Highest Total in T20Is; Post 297/6 Against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: A maiden T20 International hundred by star batter Sanju Samson powered India to a record-breaking 297 for 6, their highest total in the format, against Bangladesh in the third and final match here on Saturday.

This was also the second-highest total in the history of T20Is, going past Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019. India's previous highest T20I total was 260/5 made against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore.

The highest total in the T20Is is 314/3 and it was posted by Nepal against Mongolia at Hangzhou, 2023.

The Indian batters justified skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision to opt to bat as it was raining sixes and fours at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

It was Sanju Samson, who was the cynosure of eyes, and he took the listless Bangladesh attack to cleansers. Sanju, who blazed his way to 111 off just 47 balls, hammered 11 boundaries and eight sixes. He was brutal on Rishad Hossain as he hit five sixes in an over.

Skipper Suryakumar (75 off 35 balls) played his role to perfection and so did all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who notched up 47 in just 18 balls. Hardik's cameo was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. Surya hit eight boundaries and five maximums and entertained the capacity crowd.