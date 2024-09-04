WTC 2025 Rankings: India Retains Top Spot, Pakistan Drop To Second Last Place After Horrid Series Defeat To Bangladesh

Dubai: Pakistan's home record since 2021 has been disastrous and their whitewash against Bangladesh has brought them down to the second last position in the latest World Test championship rankings as the hosts saw a historic low of lowest rating points since 1965.

The Shan Masood-led side suffered a clean sweep as the Bangladesh side made a magical recovery after losing six wickets for only 26 runs in the first innings. The Men in Green were crushed by 10 wickets in the first Test held at the same venue -- Rawalpindi.

India, who were leading the points table, have retained their spot with 68.52 points percentage while New Zealand and Australia have also retained their position. But in a major change to the scenarios, Bangladesh (45.83%) have climbed up to the fourth spot while Pakistan (19.05%) slipped down to the eighth spot, just above listless West Indies. The hosts were sixth in the rankings table before the series.

With this defeat Pakistan have also recorded their low as they touched the eight spot in the ICC Men's Test rankings. They are just above Bangladesh who are placed ninth.

Bangladesh have won three matches, but they have lost the same number of matches. However, their three points were deducted due to slow over-rate.

"This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches," ICC wrote in their release.

Bangladesh's chase in the second Test of 185 was also the third-highest successful chase in Pakistan for any visiting side, but there was little in terms of promotion for the Tigers'.

Bangladesh will now focus their attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19.