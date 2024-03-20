India Ready to Host 2036 Summer Olympics: Anurag Thakur

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 minutes ago

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur has stated that the nation will be ready for the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Summer Olympics

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur has stated that the nation will be ready for the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Summer Olympics

New Delhi: India will leave no stone unturned in organising the Youth Olympics in 2030 and Summer Olympics in 2036, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday. Thakur, speaking at the CNN-News18's Rising Bharat Summit, said the moment the bid starts, India will be ready to host the sporting events.

"India is ready to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Summer Olympics," the senior BJP leader said.

"We are the world's fifth-largest economy, and we are also a country with enormous youth power. There is no bigger market for sports and expansion than India," he said.

The minister recalled that nearly 4,000 cricket fans from Britain had visited Himachal Pradesh to watch the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala and praised the beautiful stadium there. After the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the 2028 and 2032 editions will be hosted by Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.

Read More

  1. Congress Could Not Handle Its Own Family and Was Blaming BJP for Its Own Failures: Anurag Thakur
  2. Exclusive | BJP Will All Four Seats in Himachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha Polls: Anurag Thakur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.