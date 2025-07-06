India Qualifies For The AFC Women’s Asian Cup With Stunning Win Over Thailand

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s football team scripted a shock win over Thailand by 2-1 in their fourth and final AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group B match to qualify for the main event, which is to be held next year.

Sangita Basfore (29’, 74’) scored a brace to help India to a memorable win, which helped them secure a berth in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup after 22 years. Chatchawan Rodhong (47’) scored the solitary goal for Thailand.

Virtual playoff

With both teams bagging nine points each and an identical goal difference of +22 heading into the fixture. The encounter was a virtual playoff with the winner topping the group and qualifying for the 2026 edition in Australia.

India last qualified for the tournament in 2003, but the qualification came on the basis of direct qualification. The team received a spot in the 2022 edition as well, but the Indian team was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the team.

India’s campaign in the tournament

India’s campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup began with three successive wins against Mongolia 13-0, Timor-Leste 4-0 and Iraq 5-0. The last match of the campaign was the toughest challenge for the Indian team as they were up against a better-ranked Thailand team. Thailand are placed 24 ranks better than the Indian team, and they were at the receiving end of the upset.

India beat Thailand 2-1

Thailand were dominant during the early exchanges and had the ball in the back of the net after the first two minutes, but the goal was ruled out the goal for offside. However, the Indian team clawed their way into the fixture after the 15-minute mark. A brilliant half-volley by Sangita Basfore just before the half-hour mark handed India a lead by one goal.

India’s lead lasted for only two minutes after half-time as Thailand levelled the scores as Chatchawan Rodhong’s attempted cross sneaked past Indian goalkeeper Panthoi Elangbam. India found the decisive third goal of the match as Sangta headed the ball into the back of the net on an assist by Shilky Devi.