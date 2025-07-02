Olympics 2036: India Gets Major Push To Their Hosting Ambitions; Ahmedabad Choice For Host City

Hyderabad: India’s dream to host the 2036 Olympics got a major push as a high-level Indian delegation paid a visit to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in LaLausanne, Switzerland. The three-day visit is currently underway, and it highlights the resolve of the country to host the Summer Games in future.
India’s first official visit to the Olympic capital
The occasion marked the first official visit by the Indian delegation since expressing interest in hosting one of the biggest events in the world of sports. An Indian delegation led by Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi met with the IOC officials to formally present Ahmedabad’s bid to host the Olympics. The delegation also included Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Sports Association Secretary Hariranjan Rao, Gujarat Chief Sports Secretary Ashwini Kumar, and Urban Secretary Thennarasan.
🚨 India has officially enter the race to host 2036 Olympics & Paralympics Game!— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 2, 2025
Ahmedabad has been officially put forward as the host city by the Indian Delegation with IOC! pic.twitter.com/omGTBJh12Q
Brisbane is set to host the 2032 Olympics, but India have their sights set on the 2036 edition.
Earlier, India had sent a Letter of Intent to the IOC in October 2023. The bid was championed by IOC member Nita Ambani and publicly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Yesterday, I had a fruitful meeting with the President of SportAccord, a Lausanne-based global sports event organisation. Gujarat was invited to host the SportAccord conference in Gujarat, which will showcase Gujarat's potential as a major sports event destination. We had detailed discussions with Team Berson on international sports tournament presentations and explored opportunities for collaboration and growth," Sanghvi said.
IOA president PT Usha expressed her vision, saying the games will leave a generational impact.
“The Olympic Games in India would not just be a spectacular event, they would be one of generational impact for all Indians,” she stated.
Delegation informed about the Olympic Games requirements
The Indian delegation was informed about the requirements and criteria they had to fulfil to host the games. The country faces tough competition from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Chile for hosting the event.
Ahmedabad | Indian Bid For 2036 Olympics— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 2, 2025
The IOA Team met IOC In Lausanne to present Ahmedabad as the preferred city.
Los Angeles 2028
Brisbane 2032
Can it be
Ahmedabad 2036#Olympics pic.twitter.com/kkgGpO72VA
Notably, a few changes have been made in the IOC selection process. IOC chief Kirsty Coventry had announced a pause in the process as committee members requested more involvement in decision-making.