ETV Bharat / sports

Olympics 2036: India Gets Major Push To Their Hosting Ambitions; Ahmedabad Choice For Host City

Hyderabad: India’s dream to host the 2036 Olympics got a major push as a high-level Indian delegation paid a visit to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in LaLausanne, Switzerland. The three-day visit is currently underway, and it highlights the resolve of the country to host the Summer Games in future.

India’s first official visit to the Olympic capital

The occasion marked the first official visit by the Indian delegation since expressing interest in hosting one of the biggest events in the world of sports. An Indian delegation led by Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi met with the IOC officials to formally present Ahmedabad’s bid to host the Olympics. The delegation also included Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Sports Association Secretary Hariranjan Rao, Gujarat Chief Sports Secretary Ashwini Kumar, and Urban Secretary Thennarasan.

Brisbane is set to host the 2032 Olympics, but India have their sights set on the 2036 edition.

Earlier, India had sent a Letter of Intent to the IOC in October 2023. The bid was championed by IOC member Nita Ambani and publicly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.