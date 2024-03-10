India Climb to No.1 in Test Rankings; Reign Supreme in All Three Formats

Dubai: Rohit Sharma-led Indian side gained the number one spot in ICC rankings across all formats after beating England by 4-1 in a recently concluded Test series. India overtook the mighty Australian side in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after registering a comprehensive victory over the Ben Stokes-led England side in the fifth and final Test of the series at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

After losing the first Test of the series in Hyderabad by a close margin of 28 runs, India fought back in style to win the remaining four Tests against England. Wins in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and now Dharamshala have helped the side return to the top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

India gained five points for their emphatic win over Three Lions and now lead the chart with 122 points in 38 matches. Australia, who had equal points before the commencement of the fifth Test between India and England, are now placed at the second spot with 117 points in 37 games while England are third with 111 rating points.

India, who are already placed at the foremost position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, are now at the summit of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game. India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winners are leading the two-Test series 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington. New Zealand are currently having the upper hand in the second Test and have the best opportunity to register their first win over the visitors since 1993 on home soil.

In ODIs, India have 121 rating points while Australia are second with 118 points. In the T20Is, India have 266 rating points, with England (256) at the second spot. India were the world's No.1 Test side from September 2023 to January 2024, before they slipped to the second spot after an away series against South Africa ended in a draw.