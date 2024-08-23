ETV Bharat / sports

India, Poland Connected By Kabaddi, Says PM Narendra Modi In Keynote Address

Warsaw (Poland): Since the inception of the Mashal Sports-organized Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the sport has seen a rise in popularity worldwide. Such is kabaddi’s reach that players from different countries come to India to make a name for themselves in the world’s biggest kabaddi league.

The nation’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is currently in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his keynote address, he brought up a common factor between the two countries – Kabaddi.

"We are connected through the game of kabaddi. This game reached Poland through India and they took it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi Championship for the first time. I want to wish good luck to their team," the Prime Minister said in his address.

In addition to his public endorsement of the sport in Poland, PM Modi also met the captains of the European country’s men's and women's Kabaddi teams on Thursday.