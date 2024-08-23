ETV Bharat / sports

India, Poland Connected By Kabaddi, Says PM Narendra Modi In Keynote Address

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded kabaddi's global expansion during his visit to Poland, emphasising the sport's growth and its upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Poland. Modi also stated that Kabaddi reached Poland through India and they have taken it to the next level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded kabaddi's global expansion during his visit to Poland, emphasising the sport's growth and its upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Poland. Modi also stated that Kabaddi reached Poland through India and they have taken it to the next level.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and Anna Kalbarczyk, Board Member, Kabaddi Federation of Poland (ANI)

Warsaw (Poland): Since the inception of the Mashal Sports-organized Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the sport has seen a rise in popularity worldwide. Such is kabaddi’s reach that players from different countries come to India to make a name for themselves in the world’s biggest kabaddi league.

The nation’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is currently in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his keynote address, he brought up a common factor between the two countries – Kabaddi.

"We are connected through the game of kabaddi. This game reached Poland through India and they took it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi Championship for the first time. I want to wish good luck to their team," the Prime Minister said in his address.

In addition to his public endorsement of the sport in Poland, PM Modi also met the captains of the European country’s men's and women's Kabaddi teams on Thursday.

The Poland men's national team qualified for the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad. Their shining moment came when they defeated then-World Champions Iran in a preliminary group match.

Over the last decade, there have been two Polish players who have graced the mats of the Pro Kabaddi League. Polish star defender Michal Spickzo was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by the Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition as well.

Piotr Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after being picked up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.

Meanwhile, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction saw eight players go for over INR 1 crore, a new record in PKL's history.

Read More

  1. PM Modi Was Really Proud That We Introduced Kabaddi To Europe: Poland Kabaddi Federation Board Member

Warsaw (Poland): Since the inception of the Mashal Sports-organized Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the sport has seen a rise in popularity worldwide. Such is kabaddi’s reach that players from different countries come to India to make a name for themselves in the world’s biggest kabaddi league.

The nation’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is currently in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During his keynote address, he brought up a common factor between the two countries – Kabaddi.

"We are connected through the game of kabaddi. This game reached Poland through India and they took it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi Championship for the first time. I want to wish good luck to their team," the Prime Minister said in his address.

In addition to his public endorsement of the sport in Poland, PM Modi also met the captains of the European country’s men's and women's Kabaddi teams on Thursday.

The Poland men's national team qualified for the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad. Their shining moment came when they defeated then-World Champions Iran in a preliminary group match.

Over the last decade, there have been two Polish players who have graced the mats of the Pro Kabaddi League. Polish star defender Michal Spickzo was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by the Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition as well.

Piotr Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after being picked up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.

Meanwhile, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction saw eight players go for over INR 1 crore, a new record in PKL's history.

Read More

  1. PM Modi Was Really Proud That We Introduced Kabaddi To Europe: Poland Kabaddi Federation Board Member

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI ON KABADDI CONNECTION POLAND2016 KABADDI WORLD CUP2036 OLYMPIC GAMESKABADDI IN OLYMPICSPM NARENDRA MODI VISIT TO POLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.