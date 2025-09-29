ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs PAK Final: PCB Chief 'Ran Away With Asia Cup Trophy', SKY Says 'Never Seen This Before...'

Dubai: There was drama aplenty following India's thrilling win in the Asia Cup final over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday night, which culminated with Suryakumar Yadav-led side celebrating their triumph without the trophy and medals. Reports suggest that the Asia Cup trophy was not awarded to champions India at the presentation after they refused to accept the silverware from Pakistan minister and Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI that Naqvi, who also happens to the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), "ran away with the trophy to his hotel room".

"We decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan... But that does not mean that the gentleman will run away with the trophy and the medals. It is very unfortunate and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible... There is an ICC conference in November in Dubai. In the next conference, we are going to launch a very serious and very strong protest against this act of the ACC chairman," Saikia said.

Perhaps, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) says, this is for the first time ever that trophy was not awarded to the winning team on a cricket field. But he is unruffled thanks to his 14 "priceless" teammates, each one of them as "precious" as the Asia Cup silverware.

Having won the Asia Cup beating Pakistan for the third time in a space of two weeks, Suryakumar and the team refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who being the 'Interior Minister' of his country is known for his vocal anti-India stand.

Since the Indian team didn't take the trophy from Naqvi, the presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy along with him on Sunday night.

"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard earned tournament win," Suryakumar replied to a query on how it felt being denied the biggest prize after winning seven games at the continental showpiece.