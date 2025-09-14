ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers Restrict Pakistan To 127/9

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, left, watches as India's captain Suryakumar Yadav flips the coin at the toss ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. ( AP )

Dubai: Indian bowlers rose to the occasion as they restricted Pakistan to just 127 for 9 in their league game of the Asia Cup 2025 here on Sunday. The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (1 for 24), Kuldeep Yadav (3 for 18) and Axar Patel (2 for 18) ran through the opposition as they shared six wickets among them.

Pakistan's decision to bat first seemed to backfire as they were in deep trouble at 6 for 2 having lost two wickets early. Opener Saib Ayub departed on the first ball of the game for a duck after he was caught by Jasprit Bumrah off right-arm pacer Hardik Pandya (1 for 34).

It was wicketkeeper Mohammed Harris who was then dismissed by Bumrah (2 for 28). Harris managed to score just 3 runs off 5 balls before being caught by Hardik Pandya. As Harris made the long walk to the dressing room, in walked Fakhar Zaman, who joined opener Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan made a cautious start while Zaman was a bit aggressive, having smashed two boundaries in the third over off Pandya. The first six of the game came from Farhan, who dispatched an off delivery from Bumrah into the stands in the fourth over. After four overs, Pakistan was 26/2.



India introduced spin in the fifth over by bringing in Varun Chakravarthy. Both the Pakistani batters seemed to have pulled the side out of trouble as after six overs, they cantered to 42 for 2. Eight runs came in the fifth and the sixth over.

For the record, Farhan is only the sixth batter to hit multiple sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was introduced in the 7th over, and he conceded only 2 runs as again the Pakistani duo was put under pressure again.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was introduced in the 8th over as it was spin from both ends. Axar proved his skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision right as he got rid of the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who was caught by Tilak Varma. Fakhar and Farhan forged a 39-run stand. Pakistan lost their third wicket for 45, and Salman Ali Agha joined Farhan in the middle. Spin continued, and it put a halt to the flow of runs.

Axar struck for the second time in quick succession as he removed Salman Ali Agha (3), who did not trouble the scorers. Pakistan was teetering at 49 for 4 after 10 overs. Farhan was going strong at one end but was devoid of partners.

Kuldeep then struck twice in quick succession as Pakistan was reeling at 64 for 6 and they had meekly surrendered to the Indian attack.