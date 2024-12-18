ETV Bharat / sports

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker In Tests In Australia

India's Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket for India in Australia in Test cricket surpassing Kapil Dev's tally on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian with most Test wickets in Australia as he surpassed former India skipper Kapil Dev's tally. Bumrah achieved the significant milestone on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the iconic 'The Gabba' on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Indian With Highest Wicket Taker In Tests In Australia on day 5 (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Brisbane: Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian with most Test wickets in Australia as he surpassed former India skipper Kapil Dev's tally.

Bumrah achieved the significant milestone on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the iconic 'The Gabba' on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Bumrah now has 52 wickets to his name on Australia soil, one more than Kapil Dev's tally of 51. He removed Marnus Labuschagne to achieve the feat.

BowlerMatchesInningsWicketsEconomy5-fer10-fer
N Kapil Dev (IND)1121512.395-
JJ Bumrah (IND)10*19502.493-
A Kumble (IND)1018493.4641
R Ashwin (IND)1119402.93--

More to follow...

