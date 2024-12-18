Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker In Tests In Australia

Brisbane: Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian with most Test wickets in Australia as he surpassed former India skipper Kapil Dev's tally.
Bumrah achieved the significant milestone on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the iconic 'The Gabba' on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Bumrah now has 52 wickets to his name on Australia soil, one more than Kapil Dev's tally of 51. He removed Marnus Labuschagne to achieve the feat.
|Bowler
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy
|5-fer
|10-fer
|N Kapil Dev (IND)
|11
|21
|51
|2.39
|5
|-
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|10*
|19
|50
|2.49
|3
|-
|A Kumble (IND)
|10
|18
|49
|3.46
|4
|1
|R Ashwin (IND)
|11
|19
|40
|2.93
|-
|-
More to follow...