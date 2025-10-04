Full List Of India ODI Captains: All 28 Skippers From Ajit Wadekar To Shubman Gill
The 26-year-old Shubman Gill will start his captaincy in ODIs with the Australia series starting from October 19.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will begin their preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a white-ball series against Australia. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain in the 50-over format, replacing Rohit Sharma for the three-match series.
The 26-year-old is all set to become the 28th ODI captain in the history of ODI cricket in India. Gill’s appointment marks an end to Rohit’s captaincy tenure, during which India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Notably, Rohit is one of the seven Indian captains in men’s cricket to lead the team in at least 50 ODIs. He has a win percentage of 75. Rohit played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win this year, scoring a match-winning knock of 76 in the title decider against New Zealand.
Gill’s rise to the ODI captaincy has come after his stellar performances in the format with the bat. He has played 55 ODIs so far, scoring 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight centuries. However, there has been criticism around Rohit being replaced in the leadership role despite guiding the team to the ICC title.
There are only three captains - Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who have led the team in more than 100 ODIs.
Full list of India’s ODI captains
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|W/L
|%W
|HH Pandya
|2023-2023
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.000
|66.66
|KL Rahul
|2022-2023
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2.000
|66.66
|S Dhawan
|2021-2022
|12
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2.330
|58.33
|RG Sharma
|2017-2025
|56
|42
|12
|1
|0
|1
|3.500
|75.00
|AM Rahane
|2015-2015
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|100.00
|V Kohli
|2013-2021
|95
|65
|27
|1
|0
|2
|2.400
|68.42
|G Gambhir
|2010-2011
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|100.00
|SK Raina
|2010-2014
|12
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1.200
|50.00
|MS Dhoni
|2007-2018
|200
|110
|74
|5
|0
|11
|1.480
|55.00
|V Sehwag
|2003-2012
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.400
|58.33
|A Kumble
|2002-2002
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|100.00
|R Dravid
|2000-2007
|79
|42
|33
|0
|0
|4
|1.270
|53.16
|SC Ganguly
|1999-2005
|146
|76
|65
|0
|0
|5
|1.160
|52.05
|A Jadeja
|1998-1999
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.600
|61.53
|SR Tendulkar
|1996-2000
|73
|23
|43
|1
|0
|6
|0.530
|31.50
|M Azharuddin
|1990-1999
|174
|90
|76
|2
|0
|6
|1.180
|51.72
|K Srikkanth
|1989-1989
|13
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0.500
|30.76
|DB Vengsarkar
|1987-1989
|18
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0.800
|44.44
|RJ Shastri
|1987-1991
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0.570
|36.36
|M Amarnath
|1984-1984
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|-
|SMH Kirmani
|1983-1983
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|-
|N Kapil Dev
|1982-1987
|74
|39
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1.180
|52.70
|GR Viswanath
|1981-1981
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|-
|SM Gavaskar
|1980-1985
|37
|14
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0.660
|37.83
|BS Bedi
|1976-1978
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.330
|25.00
|S Venkataraghavan
|1975-1979
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0.160
|14.28
|AL Wadekar
|1974-1974
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|-