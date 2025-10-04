ETV Bharat / sports

Full List Of India ODI Captains: All 28 Skippers From Ajit Wadekar To Shubman Gill

The 26-year-old Shubman Gill will start his captaincy in ODIs with the Australia series starting from October 19.

India's ODI Captains
File Photo: Shubman Gill (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India will begin their preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a white-ball series against Australia. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain in the 50-over format, replacing Rohit Sharma for the three-match series.

The 26-year-old is all set to become the 28th ODI captain in the history of ODI cricket in India. Gill’s appointment marks an end to Rohit’s captaincy tenure, during which India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Notably, Rohit is one of the seven Indian captains in men’s cricket to lead the team in at least 50 ODIs. He has a win percentage of 75. Rohit played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win this year, scoring a match-winning knock of 76 in the title decider against New Zealand.

Gill’s rise to the ODI captaincy has come after his stellar performances in the format with the bat. He has played 55 ODIs so far, scoring 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight centuries. However, there has been criticism around Rohit being replaced in the leadership role despite guiding the team to the ICC title.

There are only three captains - Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who have led the team in more than 100 ODIs.

Full list of India’s ODI captains

PlayerSpanMatchesWonLostTiedDrawNRW/L%W
HH Pandya2023-20233210002.00066.66
KL Rahul2022-202312840002.00066.66
S Dhawan2021-202212730022.33058.33
RG Sharma2017-20255642121013.50075.00
AM Rahane2015-2015330000-100.00
V Kohli2013-20219565271022.40068.42
G Gambhir2010-2011660000-100.00
SK Raina2010-201412650011.20050.00
MS Dhoni2007-20182001107450111.48055.00
V Sehwag2003-201212750001.40058.33
A Kumble2002-2002110000-100.00
R Dravid2000-20077942330041.27053.16
SC Ganguly1999-200514676650051.16052.05
A Jadeja1998-199913850001.60061.53
SR Tendulkar1996-20007323431060.53031.50
M Azharuddin1990-199917490762061.18051.72
K Srikkanth1989-198913480010.50030.76
DB Vengsarkar1987-1989188100000.80044.44
RJ Shastri1987-199111470000.57036.36
M Amarnath1984-19841000010.000-
SMH Kirmani1983-19831010000.000-
N Kapil Dev1982-19877439330021.18052.70
GR Viswanath1981-19811010000.000-
SM Gavaskar1980-19853714210020.66037.83
BS Bedi1976-19784130000.33025.00
S Venkataraghavan1975-19797160000.16014.28
AL Wadekar1974-19742020000.000-

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJIT WADEKAR INDIA CAPTAINSHUBMAN GILL INDIA CAPTAINSHUBMAN GILL 78TH ODI CAPTAININDIA ODI CAPTAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.