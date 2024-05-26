FIH Pro League: Belgium Trump India Men's Hockey Team in Shootout

Antwerp (Belgium): The Indian men's hockey team bettered the performances but that was not enough to sneak a victory over the hosts and the reigning Olympics Champions Belgium in the shootout after the teams played a 2-2 draw in the regulation time in the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side failed to strike goals in the shootout and lost 1-3, conceding a point to the opposition. World number three Belgium secured two points, including the bonus point for winning the shootout. With this defeat, India, sixth-ranked, has lost two games and managed to win only one since the prestigious tournament shifted to Europe for the second leg.

Coming to the match, Araijeet Singh Hundal struck early for India and put his side in the driver's seat with a fine 11th-minute goal. However, India couldn't hold on to their lead and conceded a penalty corner just before half-time. Belgium's midfielder Felix Denayer recorded the equaliser, sending the ball into the goal post 30th minute.

Florent Van Aubel, who plays forward, put Belgium ahead for the first time in the match with another 50th-minute goal from a penalty corner. However, Sukhjeet Singh (57th) equalised the scores three minutes later as the game resulted in a draw 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, Sukhjeet Singh showcased his skills and emerged as the lone scorer for India in the shootout. Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek and Araijeet Singh Hundal missed out on their opportunities and conceded the tightly-fought match.

For Belgium, William Ghislain, Florent Van Aubel and Gauthier Boccard found the target while Arthur De Sloover missed. India had lost to the same opponents 1-4 in their earlier match on Friday. Before that, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side had defeated Argentina 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday.

India are currently placed fourth in the standings with three wins, six draws, three SO-Bonus and 18 points. The Netherlands are leading the table with 26 points in 12 matches, followed by Australia (20 points in eight matches), Argentina (20 points in 11 matches).

India will play Argentina again on Sunday.