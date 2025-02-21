ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Secure Second Consecutive Win, Beat Ireland By 3-1

Indian men's hockey team emerged triumphant against Ireland by 3-1 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League on Friday.

India mens hockey team beat Ireland mens by 3-1 in FIH Hockey Pro League (Hockey India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 9:27 PM IST

Bhuvaneshwar: The Indian men's hockey team secured a second consecutive win in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League as they beat Ireland in their fourth game of the tournament on Friday, February 21.

The Indians were stunned by the Irish in the eighth minute when Jeremy Duncan scored from a field effort. But the Indians bounced back strongly, scoring a field goal through Mandeep Singh in the 22nd minute.

Jarmapnpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) then scored a goal each from penalty corners to hand India the convincing win.

India will next take on Ireland in the return leg match here on Saturday. India are currently placed fifth in the standings with nine points from five games.

More to follow...

