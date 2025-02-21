ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Amid the electrifying cricket fever, two of India's greatest champions, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, are set to reunite on the field after a decade, donning the iconic blues once again. The legendary duo will lead the India Masters as they rekindle their fierce rivalry with Sri Lanka in the highly anticipated opening clash of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, February 22.

With the spirit of competition soaring and old battles ready to be reignited, this showdown promises to take the iconic India-Sri Lanka rivalry to the next level, as the greats of the game return to script another chapter in cricketing history.

A global cricketing icon with over 34,000 international runs and 100 centuries, Sachin dominated every format of the game, yet he played just one T20 International for India, making this a rare spectacle for fans to witness him in Indian colours in the shortest format once again.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, excelled as a dynamic all-rounder in over 400 games, playing a crucial role in India's most significant victories, including the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup. Their reunion for IML T20 2025 is a rare opportunity for fans to see two of India’s greatest match-winners come together and reignite their magic.

Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have enthralled fans with their high-stakes encounters, delivering moments of brilliance, drama, and excellence that remain etched in the sport’s history. The pair have shared countless unforgettable battles, none more iconic than the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final, where India’s champions lifted the trophy.

International Masters League 2025, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

When will the IML match between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The International Masters League match between India and Sri Lanka will be taking place on Saturday, February 22.

Where will the IML match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The IML match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.