ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Bat Live: Where To Watch India Master vs Sri Lanka Master Live Streaming?

Mumbai: The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kick off today at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7.30 pm IST.

The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with the star-studded line-up including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.

Where to watch:

Colours Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and live streaming on JioHotstar

When:

Matches will start at 7.30 pm