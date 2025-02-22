ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Bat Live: Where To Watch India Master vs Sri Lanka Master Live Streaming?

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters take on Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters as the International Masters League (IML) kicks off today; when and where to watch?

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters take on Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters as the International Masters League (IML) kicks off today; when and where to watch?
India Master vs Sri Lanka Master Live Streaming Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Batting live in IML (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Mumbai: The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kick off today at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7.30 pm IST.

The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with the star-studded line-up including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.

Where to watch:

Colours Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and live streaming on JioHotstar

When:

Matches will start at 7.30 pm

Venues:

After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur.

Where to buy tickets:

Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.

Complementary tickets for students and senior citizens for the opening match: Complimentary tickets for the opening match will be available for students and senior citizens. These complimentary tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.

Squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun and Saurabh Tiwary.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne and Chaturanga De Silva.

Mumbai: The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kick off today at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7.30 pm IST.

The inaugural edition of International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing masters with the star-studded line-up including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.

Where to watch:

Colours Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV and live streaming on JioHotstar

When:

Matches will start at 7.30 pm

Venues:

After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur.

Where to buy tickets:

Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.

Complementary tickets for students and senior citizens for the opening match: Complimentary tickets for the opening match will be available for students and senior citizens. These complimentary tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.

Squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun and Saurabh Tiwary.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne and Chaturanga De Silva.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS SL MASTERS LIVE STREAMINGIND VS SL IML LIVE STREAMINGINTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE LIVESRI LANKA VS INDIA MASTERS LIVEINDIA MASTER VS SRI LANKA MASTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.