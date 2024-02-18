India Jump to Second Spot in World Test Championship Standings

Rajkot (Gujarat): India's staggering 434-run win has helped the Rohit Sharma-led team jump to the second spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. Local boy Ravindra Jadeja started India's win in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here as he ran through the England lineup on the fourth day in their second essay.

Jadeja also scored a much-needed century in the Test as India dominated most parts of it. Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored his second double-hundred and en route broke or equalled several records as the elegant left-handed batter took a listless England attack to task. Shubman Gill also shone in India's second essay, while it was a debut to remember for Mumbaikar Sarfaraz Khan, who notched up two half-centuries.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has leapfrogged Australia in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings to go to second position. New Zealand remain on top with a point percentage of 75% after four Tests in the cycle. India is second with 59.52% while Australia is just behind with 55%.

India is leading the ongoing of five Test match series against England by 2-1 after notching-up wins in the second and third Tests held at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively. England won the first Test played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The next two Tests will be played in Ranchi and Dharamshala respectively.

Meanwhile, in the WTC standings, Bangladesh at the fourth spot, followed by Pakistan. West Indies and South Africa are at the sixth and the seventh spot respectively in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 standings. While England is languishing at the eighth spot in the WTC 2023-2025 standings, Sri Lanka is in bottom place.

The top two teams in the World Test Championship standings make it to the summit clash after the conclusion of the cycle. India has made it to the finals of both the previous World Test Championship finals, but lost on both occasions to New Zealand and Australia respectively.

