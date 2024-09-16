Defending Champions India Storms Into Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Final, Beat Korea In Semis By 4-1

Moqi (China): Defending champions Indian men's hockey team stormed into the final of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 as they beat Korea in the semifinal clash by 4-1 at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base set inside the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir on Monday.

Uttam Singh, Captain Harmanpreet Singh (2) and Jarmanpreet Singh were the goal scorers for India in the game while The 33-year-old Yang Ji-Hun hit the lone goal for Korea. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team will now square off against China in the final on Tuesday.

The Indians made an aggressive start and tested Korea's defence with continuous attacks from the first whistle. Abhishek came tantalisingly close to handing India the lead in the fourth minute but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan. However, India kept pressing hard and penetrated the Korean circle consistently in the first quarter.

After all efforts, India's first goal came in the 13th minute when Uttam positioned himself at the right place at the right time to give direction in Araijeet Singh Hundal's assist from the right corner. A minute from the first break, Korea secured back-to-back penalty corners but failed to utilise the chances.

India secured their first penalty corner and captain Harmanpreet made no mistake in converting the goal to hand his side a 2-0 lead. Notably, this was India's sixth goal of the tournament.

India continued to put pressure on Korea's defence and extended their lead to three with only two minutes left into the third quarter. It was a brilliant scoop from Sumit Walmiki from the right that found Jarmanpreet just outside the circle on the left flank and the latter collected the ball cleanly and slapped the ball into the Korean goal.

Korea tried to pull one back a minute later from a penalty corner through the tournament's top-scorer Yang Jihun. With a second left for the third quarter, India secured another penalty corner when Korean goalkeeper Jaehan was shown a yellow card for handling the ball outside the circle, and Harmanpreet made no mistake to extend the lead.

The Korean side penetrated India's D thrice in the fourth and final quarter, but India's defence was tight as they didn't let the rival side score any goal. From there on, the show was controlled by the Men in Blue as they defended their lead with consummate ease to march into their fifth final appearance in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, hosts China stunned Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time and Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in the shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes in the fifth-sixth place classification match. Pakistan and Korea will face off in the third-place classification match which will also be played on Tuesday.