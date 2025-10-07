ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: Head Coach Gambhir To Host Indian Team For Dinner At His Residence Ahead Of Second Test

Hyderabad: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir will host the Indian team for dinner at his residence in Delhi ahead of the second and final Test of the bilateral series against the West Indies. The Indian team will enjoy the feast ahead of the second match against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at Gambhir’s residence. As per the news agency ANI, Gambhir intends to host the feast in an open-air area in his garden, but the rain interruption might cancel the plan, and it will be shifted inside.

India are leading the Test series against West Indies by 1-0, beating the opposition by an innings and 140 runs in the first fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja won the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance. He scored 104 runs and also took a four-wicket haul.

In the first match of the series, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. As the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah dished out an impressive spell, taking seven wickets, which helped the team bundle out the opposition on a paltry total of 162. India gained a massive lead of 286 runs in response as KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Jadeja (104*) scored centuries, helping India post 448/5 before declaring the innings.