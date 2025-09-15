ETV Bharat / sports

Good Win But More Importantly, We Wanted To Show Our Solidarity With Pahalgam Victims: Gambhir

Dubai: India head coach Gautam Gambhir termed the convincing win over Pakistan a "good one" but "more importantly", he felt it was the team's way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

Speaking to tournament broadcaster Sony Sports, Gambhir said there is lot of cricket left in the tournament following the seven-wicket drubbing of Pakistan on Sunday night.

"Good win, there's a lot of cricket left. More importantly, as a team we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims, all the families and what they've gone through in the Pahalgam attack," said Gambhir.

"We also want to thank the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor. I am sure we will try and make the country proud and make them happy," he added. On the match that turned out to be a no contest, Gambhir said he could not have asked for a better performance from his players.

"You couldn't ask for a better performance, especially the way the bowlers bowled. If you are restricting the opponents to 127, the way all three spinners and Bumrah performed, then obviously you will back the batting lineup to chase it down.