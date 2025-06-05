I Was Never A Believer Of Having A Road Show: Gautam Gambhir On Bengaluru Stampede

Mumbai: A day after the Bengaluru stampede, which claimed 11 lives, India head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that he was never a believer in having a road show.

"Obviously that is a very important question, and I need to answer that. I was never a believer that we need to have road shows. I had the same statement to make even after winning (the T20 World Cup) in 2007 that we should not have road shows," said Gambhir, a former India batter, at the pre-departure press conference before India's tour to England, which will have five Tests. He was flanked by newly appointed India Test skipper Shubman Gill.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressing a press conference in Mumbai (PTI)

As many as 11 people were killed in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A large crowd had gathered to cheer Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they won their maiden Indian Premier League title by defeating Punjab Kings in a summit clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The RCB expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

"I can't say whether the fan base has increased or that kind of stuff, all I can say, we need to be responsible. We need to be responsible citizens, we need to be responsible in every aspect, of whether being a franchise or everything....because every life matters," added Gambhir, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team.

"And if we were not ready to hold a road show, we should not have done that... as simple as it can get. I know fans do get excited, everyone gets excited, the fanbases get excited, but nothing compared to what has happened yesterday. You cannot at any point of time lose 11 people," added the former aggressive left-handed batter.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday filed an FIR against RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association and a private event management firm. The Karnataka government has also announced an ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, who include a school-going girl and an MNC employee.