India head coach Gautam Gambhir, born on October 14, 1981, is celebrated for his crucial contributions to Indian cricket, particularly in ICC tournaments and the Indian Premier League (IPL). His most famous knock came in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, where his 97 anchored India's chase, securing their second World Cup and helping India to become the first host team to clinch the World Cup. Equally crucial was his 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which laid the foundation for India's historic victory, helping the Men in Blue to reach a respectable total.

Gautam Gambhir has scored 4154 runs in Test for India at an impressive average of 46. His career-best score remains 206 runs against Australia at his home ground in Delhi while his innings of 137 runs against the (Black Caps) New Zealand in Napier, arguably the best knock by him in the context of the game in the longest format, where he single handedly brought India from the jaw of defeat in a second test, are still remembered by many. He batted for almost 643 minutes and faced 436 balls to help India draw the match.

The left-hand batter's partnership with swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag will be remembered for the ages, having amassed a total of 7,199 runs together in 153 innings across formats at an average of 48.31 with 17 hundred stands and 36 fifty partnerships between 2003 and 2013. Not only in longer formats but when it comes to the smallest format of cricket, he also did a pretty good job for India in T20I cricket, scoring 932 runs with a strike rate of 119, which is considered a little low in T20 cricket.

Gambhir’s IPL career also deserves recognition. As captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he led the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise to two titles, in 2012 and 2014. Known for his aggressive captaincy and reliable batting, he was the backbone of KKR's top order, amassing over 4,000 runs across his IPL career. His leadership transformed KKR into one of the league's most consistent sides.

Post-retirement, Gambhir has ventured into mentorship and coaching, beginning with roles in the IPL. He mentored the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the franchise's first two seasons, in 2022 and 2023, in the cash-rich league, guiding the franchise to playoffs on both occasions. His tactical nous and leadership experience have been instrumental in shaping the team’s success. Not only this, he returned to KKR as a mentor in 2024 and played a huge role in leading the side to its third IPL title.

Recently appointed as India’s head coach, Gambhir faces new challenges at the national level. Known for his straightforward approach, he will be tasked with rebuilding the squad for future global tournaments, especially in the T20I cricket after the retirements of India greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, it won't be easy after former head coach Rahul Dravid left his mark as the World Cup-winning coach.

The approach of the Indian cricket team under his leadership has been very aggressive, in both bat and ball. However, it is more visible with the bat as India's created history not just in one format, but in two. In the last two week period, the Rohit Sharma-led India's Test team recorded fastest-ever team fifty, team hundred, team 150, team 200 and team 250 in Test cricket history while on Saturday, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India's young T20I team recorded their highest and over second biggest total in T20 cricket history, having racked up 297/6 in 20 overs.

The southpaw, who turned 42 today, has openly spoken about the discipline and mental toughness that a player needs and that could be the start of new where Indian cricket will see touching new heights. His biggest task as India head coach will be to help India clinch Champions Trophy 2025 (CT25) and World Test Championship (WTC25) 2025 final, if India reaches there.

As Gambhir turns another year older, his legacy as a cricketer, leader, and now coach continues to grow. From clutch performances on the global stage to tactical brilliance in the IPL, he remains a significant figure in Indian cricket. His journey from an elegant batter to a mentor and coach is a testament to his deep love for the game and his commitment to Indian cricket’s success.