India's Shameful Performance In 2024: Team India Fails To Win At Least One ODI Match

Hyderabad: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has seen mixed fortunes in the calendar year 2024. While Team India created history by lifting the T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and USA, it also witnessed unexpected setbacks. Among these, the most shocking was India's failure to win a single ODI match in the year 2024, a feat last seen in 1979. This marked only the fourth time since 1974, when India began playing ODIs, that the team went winless in this format.

India’s poor ODI performance in 2024 is quite evident with stats. Under Rohit’s captaincy, the team played a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in August. The series ended with India losing 2-0, while one match resulted in a tie. This was Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

Rohit Sharma had a very challenging year as captain, with two unwanted records attached to his name. Not only did India fail to win an ODI in 2024, but the team also suffered a historic Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand after 92 years, ending the host's home series winning streak. The 2-0 defeat marked the first time New Zealand achieved a clean sweep in a Test series in India.

Coincidentally, New Zealand, despite their success in Tests, struggled in the ODI format. The Kiwis played three ODIs in 2024 and lost all of them, sharing India’s poor form in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Zimbabwe, who also played limited ODIs in 2024, managed to secure at least one victory. Ireland played five ODIs, winning one, while Zimbabwe played six matches and won one. South Africa had a better record, playing six ODIs and winning three.

India had seen winless records in 1974, 1976, and 1979. Despite this, the team managed some notable victories, such as their lone win in the 1975 World Cup and a victory against Pakistan in 1978. However, 2024 saw India failing to register even a single win, breaking a 44-year streak of annual ODI victories that began in 1980.