ETV Bharat / sports

India's Shameful Performance In 2024: Team India Fails To Win At Least One ODI Match

India witnessed a mixed bag of results in the year 2024, having not won a single ODI match after 45 years.

India witnessed a mixed bag of results in the year 2024, having not won a single ODI match after 45 years.
India fails to win a single ODI match in the year 2024 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has seen mixed fortunes in the calendar year 2024. While Team India created history by lifting the T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and USA, it also witnessed unexpected setbacks. Among these, the most shocking was India's failure to win a single ODI match in the year 2024, a feat last seen in 1979. This marked only the fourth time since 1974, when India began playing ODIs, that the team went winless in this format.

India’s poor ODI performance in 2024 is quite evident with stats. Under Rohit’s captaincy, the team played a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in August. The series ended with India losing 2-0, while one match resulted in a tie. This was Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

Rohit Sharma had a very challenging year as captain, with two unwanted records attached to his name. Not only did India fail to win an ODI in 2024, but the team also suffered a historic Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand after 92 years, ending the host's home series winning streak. The 2-0 defeat marked the first time New Zealand achieved a clean sweep in a Test series in India.

Coincidentally, New Zealand, despite their success in Tests, struggled in the ODI format. The Kiwis played three ODIs in 2024 and lost all of them, sharing India’s poor form in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Zimbabwe, who also played limited ODIs in 2024, managed to secure at least one victory. Ireland played five ODIs, winning one, while Zimbabwe played six matches and won one. South Africa had a better record, playing six ODIs and winning three.

India had seen winless records in 1974, 1976, and 1979. Despite this, the team managed some notable victories, such as their lone win in the 1975 World Cup and a victory against Pakistan in 1978. However, 2024 saw India failing to register even a single win, breaking a 44-year streak of annual ODI victories that began in 1980.

2024 ODI Match Teams Results Summary
TeamMatWonLostDrawTiedNR
Afghanistan1485001
Australia1174000
Bangladesh936000
Canada1587000
England835000
India302010
Ireland514000
Namibia1257000
Nepal1458001
Netherlands1275000
New Zealand302001
Oman1164001
Pakistan972000
Scotland1163002
South Africa936000
Sri Lanka18123012
United Arab Emirates1129000
United States of America1284000
West Indies1266000
Zimbabwe916002

Hyderabad: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has seen mixed fortunes in the calendar year 2024. While Team India created history by lifting the T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and USA, it also witnessed unexpected setbacks. Among these, the most shocking was India's failure to win a single ODI match in the year 2024, a feat last seen in 1979. This marked only the fourth time since 1974, when India began playing ODIs, that the team went winless in this format.

India’s poor ODI performance in 2024 is quite evident with stats. Under Rohit’s captaincy, the team played a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in August. The series ended with India losing 2-0, while one match resulted in a tie. This was Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

Rohit Sharma had a very challenging year as captain, with two unwanted records attached to his name. Not only did India fail to win an ODI in 2024, but the team also suffered a historic Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand after 92 years, ending the host's home series winning streak. The 2-0 defeat marked the first time New Zealand achieved a clean sweep in a Test series in India.

Coincidentally, New Zealand, despite their success in Tests, struggled in the ODI format. The Kiwis played three ODIs in 2024 and lost all of them, sharing India’s poor form in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Zimbabwe, who also played limited ODIs in 2024, managed to secure at least one victory. Ireland played five ODIs, winning one, while Zimbabwe played six matches and won one. South Africa had a better record, playing six ODIs and winning three.

India had seen winless records in 1974, 1976, and 1979. Despite this, the team managed some notable victories, such as their lone win in the 1975 World Cup and a victory against Pakistan in 1978. However, 2024 saw India failing to register even a single win, breaking a 44-year streak of annual ODI victories that began in 1980.

2024 ODI Match Teams Results Summary
TeamMatWonLostDrawTiedNR
Afghanistan1485001
Australia1174000
Bangladesh936000
Canada1587000
England835000
India302010
Ireland514000
Namibia1257000
Nepal1458001
Netherlands1275000
New Zealand302001
Oman1164001
Pakistan972000
Scotland1163002
South Africa936000
Sri Lanka18123012
United Arab Emirates1129000
United States of America1284000
West Indies1266000
Zimbabwe916002

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MATCH RESULTS IN 2024 IN ODISINDIAN CRICKET TEAM RESULTS 2024INDIA MATCH RESULTS IN 2024 IN ODISINDIA VS SRI LANKA ODI 20242024 ODI MATCH TEAM RESULTS SUMMARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.