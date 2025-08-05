Why India Are Ahead Of England In WTC Points Table Despite Series Gets Levelled ?

Hyderabad: With a six-run win in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar trophy, India not only drew the series 2-2, but also went past England in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the 2025-27 cycle. With the triumph, India has reached third place as they earned 46.67 percentage points and 28 points. England has slipped one position below to occupy fourth spot with 26 points and a point percentage of 43.33.

It was a dramatic win for India as England needed only 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand. However, the Indian bowling attack dished out a clinical display to win the match by six runs, and Mohammed Siraj stole the show with five wickets.

Mohammed Siraj provided a match winning performance in the 5th Test (IANS)

How did England lag behind India in the WTC points table?

England has now slipped to fourth place in the points table with 26 points and a percentage of 43.33. Both teams were engaged in a five-match series, and both won two matches each, but still India have cruised ahead in the WTC points table. The reason behind that is the deduction in England’s point tally by the ICC by two due to the slow over rate. Thus, their points were reduced to 26 from 28.

File Photo: WTC points table (ICC Website)

Australia at the top of the WTC points table

After beating the West Indies by 3-0 recently, Australia are at the top of the points table with 36 points and a point percentage of 100. Sri Lanka is in second spot with 16 points and a point percentage of 66.67. They recently won by 1-0 against Bangladesh in the home series.

Bangladesh is in fifth place with percentage points of 16.67, while the West Indies are at sixth as they are yet to win any match. New Zealand, Pakistan and defending champions South Africa are yet to start their campaign in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.