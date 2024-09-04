India’s First Male Wrestler Sangram Singh to Make MMA Debut Against Pakistani Fighter Ali Raza

New Delhi: Sangram Singh, a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and the first ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (2014-2015) is poised to make history as the first Indian male wrestler to enter the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Singh will face Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in his MMA debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship on September 21, 2024, at Heroes Square 1 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta, Singh expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career and his desire to inspire young athletes in India. "I want to do something different and inspire all my young friends," he said. "MMA is a trending sport as in India most youngsters are drawn to sports like soccer and MMA. Maybe my return through MMA will inspire many people to pursue careers in combat sports like MMA, UFC, and others. My comeback is for all those kids who dream of becoming sportspersons. If I can help them in any way, that will be my victory."

Singh's journey into wrestling began in his village in Haryana, where he was inspired by his older brother, who was a mud wrestler.Sangram recounted, "I began wrestling from my village in Haryana. Around my early days, I would see a few wrestlers performing 'Mitti Kushti' around the village. My older brother used to do ‘mitti khushti’, so I imagined myself as a wrestler as well. Back then, the cost of 'langoot’ was ₹5. My mother would stitch it for me, or my sister would make it for me. Now the time has changed, there is a lot of money in sports and also people are getting support."

As Sangram Singh steps into the MMA ring, he hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes in India, showing them that with hard work and perseverance, they can achieve their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

He said, "MMA has a future in India because many children want to do this," he added. "If my debut is successful, it will open doors for all my young friends. If I can do it at the age of 40, why can't they do it at 18 or 20? So, one should never give up in life.

Talking about his preparations for MMA, Sangram told us, "I have been preparing for this for a long time. I was in Bangkok for the last 25 days, learning boxing punches and also I was training outside. With my wrestling background, I just have to sharpen my skills in Jujitsu, which is from Brazil because MMA is a tough sport, and it's a mix of all these disciplines.

Sangram concluded, “I request that as much love as you all have given me in wrestling, please give me the same love in MMA. If a child takes up any sport as his career, please encourage them."

Singh’s achievements in wrestling have been remarkable. He was awarded the World’s Best Professional Wrestler in 2012 and won the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in 2015 and 2016.

His upcoming MMA debut against Ali Raza Nasir is a testament to his versatility and determination as an athlete.