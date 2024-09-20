India Fails To Cross 400-run Mark In First Innings After Losing Four Early Wickets On Day 2

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's crucial century and a 199-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (86), India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

India, who were eyeing to cross the 400-run mark, resumed at 339/6 on the second, but lost all four wickets in quick succession, managing to add 37 more runs with Mohammed Siraj being the last man standing. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before Taskin Ahmed dismissed him for 113 while Jadeja returned to the pavilion on the first ball he faced in the day.

The Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs. Notably, with his exceptional performance with the ball, Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler, any Spinner or fast bowler, to take a test five-wicket haul in India.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Ravichandran Ashwin 113; Taskin Ahmed 3/55, Hasan Mahmud 5/83).