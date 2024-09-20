ETV Bharat / sports

India Fails To Cross 400-run Mark In First Innings After Losing Four Early Wickets On Day 2

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

India finished on 376 -run total in the first innings after Bangladesh pacers picked four early wickets on the second day of the first Test on Friday, September 20, 2024. Ashwin added another 11 runs to his overnight score while Ravindra Jadeja fell on the first ball he faced on day 2.

India finished on 376 -run total in the first innings after Bangladesh pacers picked four early wickets on the second day of the first Test on Friday, September 20, 2024. Ashwin added another 11 runs to his overnight score while Ravindra Jadeja fell on the first ball he faced on day 2.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (AP)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's crucial century and a 199-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (86), India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

India, who were eyeing to cross the 400-run mark, resumed at 339/6 on the second, but lost all four wickets in quick succession, managing to add 37 more runs with Mohammed Siraj being the last man standing. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before Taskin Ahmed dismissed him for 113 while Jadeja returned to the pavilion on the first ball he faced in the day.

The Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs. Notably, with his exceptional performance with the ball, Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler, any Spinner or fast bowler, to take a test five-wicket haul in India.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Ravichandran Ashwin 113; Taskin Ahmed 3/55, Hasan Mahmud 5/83).

Read More

  1. India vs Bangladesh: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Reflect On Jasprit Bumrah's Importance To Indian cricket
  2. Diet Chart For India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test Revealed, Players To Get Food Based On Five Different Themes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's crucial century and a 199-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (86), India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

India, who were eyeing to cross the 400-run mark, resumed at 339/6 on the second, but lost all four wickets in quick succession, managing to add 37 more runs with Mohammed Siraj being the last man standing. Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before Taskin Ahmed dismissed him for 113 while Jadeja returned to the pavilion on the first ball he faced in the day.

The Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep. Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs. Notably, with his exceptional performance with the ball, Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler, any Spinner or fast bowler, to take a test five-wicket haul in India.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Ravichandran Ashwin 113; Taskin Ahmed 3/55, Hasan Mahmud 5/83).

Read More

  1. India vs Bangladesh: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Reflect On Jasprit Bumrah's Importance To Indian cricket
  2. Diet Chart For India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test Revealed, Players To Get Food Based On Five Different Themes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWINJASPRIT BUMRAHRAVINDRA JADEJAINDIA VS BANGLADESH SCOREINDIA VS BANGLADESH ASHWIN HUNDRED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.