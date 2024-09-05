ETV Bharat / sports

India Equals Their Best Paralympics Gold Medal Haul, Harvinder, Dharambir, Sachin, Pranav Add Medals To Tally

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The four Indian athletes including Harvinder Singh, Dharambir, Sachi Khillari and Pranav Soorma won medals on day seven of the ongoing Paris Paralympics as India equalled their best-ever gold medals tally of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. Notably, India now have 24 medals to their name which is again their best performance at any Games.

Harvinder Singh (AFP)

Paris (France): The Indian contingent equalled their highest-ever gold medal tally of five at the Tokyo Paralympics Games after the athletes won two gold medals in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 here on Wednesday. The Indian contingent clinched two golds and as many silver medals on day seven of the Paris Games.

Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to strike gold at the Paralympics before club thrower Dharambir also secured a top finish with a record-shattering throw as the country's athletes continued to surpass expectations on yet another rewarding day at the quadrennial showpiece.

World champion shot-putter Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and another club thrower Pranav Soorma clinched silver medals after their incredible performances in their respective events. Their exceptional performances took India's medal tally to 24 and the nation is currently placed 13th in the overall standings with five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals. Notably, it is India's best-ever performance at any Paralympics and is likely to get better with three more days of competition left.

The 33-year-old Harvinder, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Games with a bronze three years ago in Tokyo, bettered the colour of his medal, defeating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in a one-sided final to script history for himself and the country.

Icing on the cake was Dharambir's Asian record 34.92m throw that helped him stay on top from start to finish, followed by Soorma (34.59m) in the F51 club throw finals. The F51 club throw event is for athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk, legs and hands. All participants compete while seated and rely on their shoulders and arms to generate power.

INDIA MEDAL TALLY AT PARALYMPICSHARVINDER SINGH GOLDDHARAMBIR GOLDPRANAV SOORMA SILVERINDIA BEST PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

