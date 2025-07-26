'Wish Him Play World Cup,' Says Jagadeesan's Father Ahead Of His Test Debut At Oval

By S. Srinivasan

Coimbatore: As Narayan Jagadeesan is set to make his debut in Test cricket after being included in the Indian squad for the fifth and final match against England, his father wishes him to play in the World Cup matches.

Jagadeesan was included in the Indian team as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who was injured in the last match. C.J. Narayan, Jagadeesan's proud father, once a cricketer, expressed his joy over his son's achievement.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “I am very happy that Jagadeesan has been selected for the Indian cricket team. And that too, I am happy that he is the first from Coimbatore to get selected. I have no words to express my joy. He has participated in the IPL and various competitions before".

C.J. Narayan, Jagadeesan's father (ETV Bharat)

Narayan recollected that it was he who discovered the cricketer in him when he saw him holding bat and bowl. "After that, I trained him well, and now I am learning the intricacies of cricket from my son," he added.

"Not everyone gets the opportunity to play on the Oval in England. By the grace of God, Jagadeesan got this opportunity and has made it to the Indian team," the proud father said. " I helped Jagadeesan, who was initially interested in bowling in cricket, turn into a batsman. I trained him. He has scored a lot of runs in all the matches as a batsman," he added.

Expressing his wish that his son get a chance to represent his country in the World Cup, Narayan said," Jagadeesan is ready to participate in the World Cup cricket matches for the Indian team. It is our wish to see it, and his desire too."

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper and right-handed batsman from Coimbatore, Jagadeesan, made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016 Ranji Trophy, scoring a century in his first match. He has also scored five consecutive centuries in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Series, setting a world record in first-class cricket.

In the same series, he also set the record for the highest runs scored by a batsman in a match in first-class cricket, scoring 277 runs. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he scored a record 321 runs in 403 balls. Jagadeesan has also played a total of 13 matches for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders teams in his IPL stint.