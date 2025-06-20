India, England Players Wear Black Armbands As A Mark Of Respect For Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Hyderabad: The players from the India and England cricket teams wore black armbands on the first day of the opening Test of the five-match Test series between the two teams. The teams paid marks of respect for the victims in the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred on June 12. The teams also observed a minute’s silence before the start of the proceedings.

274 people lost their lives in the tragic air crash, which unfolded on June 12 after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad. The victims included 181 Indian nationals and 53 British citizens, making the tribute at Leeds significant for both sides.

The disaster sent shockwaves across the two nations, and the cricket fraternity offered their condolences. A few moments after takeoff, the aircraft lost its stability and crashed into a hostel block of the B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area.

Both teams began their campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with the series. For the Indian team, the Test series is significant considering they have entered a transition period with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from red-ball cricket.

Shubman Gill is captaining the Indian Test team for the first time, while Rishabh Pant has been named as his deputy.

For England, they are playing with an inexperienced pace attack, which includes the likes of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue. Thus, the responsibility of leading the pace attack will be on the shoulders of Chris Woakes as he will be expected to provide some breakthroughs for the English side with the new ball. Joe Root will be the batter to look to for the hosts, and they will be up against a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.