India-England ODI At Barabati Stadium: Ticket Sales From Feb 2, Screenings Planned Across Cuttack City

Cuttack (Odisha): With Cuttack's iconic Barabati stadium set to host an international cricket match after five-year hiatus, preparations have begun to ensure a seamless experience for players, spectators and all stakeholders.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated India-England One Day International (ODI) game scheduled in Barabati on February 9, a preparatory meeting, chaired by Odisha Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, was held on Friday at the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) conference hall to review arrangements for the mega event.
Officials of the Cuttack district administration, police and OCA took part in the meeting to discuss about smooth conduct of the upcoming match.
What's New This Time
Authorities have made special arrangements for fans to enhance their match-day experience. Plans are afoot to set up fan parks, LED screens outside the stadium and at various locations in the millennium city, stated a release issued by the Sports department.
This year, a dedicated 'Legendary Box' seating area has been arranged for distinguished guests and achievers from various fields. During the match, special attention will be given to the safety and security of players, spectators and other stakeholders. An integrated control room will monitor the event to ensure smooth management, the release said.
Ticket Sale From Feb 2
Reportedly, the online ticket sales for the Barabati ODI match will commence on February 2 with 4,000 tickets available for purchase online. After this, the offline ticket sales will be held on February 5-6 at six designated counters.
For the February 9 ODI match, tickets will be available at Rs 700 for Gallery-7, to make it feasible and affordable for the general public. Prices would vary depending on the gallery one chooses, said OCA.
Addressing the media, Sports Minister Suraj said, "The India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium is a significant event for cricket enthusiasts. We are committed and we will provide a seamless experience for players and spectators, with enhanced facilities and security."
