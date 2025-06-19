New-Look India Have Challenges To Overcome Under-Par Englishmen

Kolkata: As India prepare to take guard for the lung opener of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series against England at Leeds, Headingley on June 20, the ifs and buts are still lurking around. Following the retirements of two top batters — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — the batting needs to be fully rearranged ahead of the five-dayer in Headingley.

So far, bowling is concerned, India are at a disadvantage sans the services of Ravichandran Ashwin (retired) and Mohammad Shami (injury). With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah already making it clear that he would not be available for all five Tests, Gautam Gambhir's men may find themselves at the receiving end as and when Bumrah is unavailable.

"Given the series consisting of 5 Tests and Bumrah making his intentions clear, they could have taken Shami along as he is a class apart even if he carries a niggle. Even a year ago, Bumrah-Shami made the most lethal fast bowling pair in the world," former selector during India's heyday Raja Venkatraman told ETV Bharat in an exclusive chat on Thursday.

Going by Bumrah's submission, he himself knows that he is not going to last the five Tests in terms of fitness, whereas Shami could have taken the onus on himself to dent the English batting from the word go. On the other hand, it will be an acid test for three pacers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh in the absence of Shami, and maybe later on Bumrah.

Former India seamer Karsan Ghavri though hoped that Shami may make a comeback if Bumrah is unavailable after three Test matches. "If fit, Shami would be a perfect foil for the fourth or fifth Test in a lengthy series, if Bumrah decides to come back after the third Test. But in that case, Shami would have to be 100 per cent fit to shoulder the responsibility," Ghavri made the point without much ado.

All said and done, the Indians have the wherewithal in terms of seam bowling to turn the tables on the Britishers in the forthcoming Test series. However, the Indians would find themselves in a tricky situation without the services of Ashwin. The spin department would be fully reliant on Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The Englishmen here could be at an advantageous position, boasting of names like captain Ben Stokes, quicks Chris Woakes and Jamie Overton and spinner Shoaib Bashir.

For India, batting woes are far more prominent than the chinks in their bowling armoury. A completely new middle order with a fairly long tail may not be enough to sail in English conditions. It's still not clear who would open the innings for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal apart, the only specialist opener in the squad for the longer version is Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is unlikely to get the nod, at least in the first Test tomorrow.

Jaiswal at the top, Shubman Gill at no 4 and Rishabh Pant at No 5 are certainties. The places like one opener, No. 3 and No. 6 positions are up for grabs with four batters — Eshwaran, Sai Sudharshan, Karun Nair and KL Rahul — vying for the spots.

No marks for guessing that Nair and Rahul would automatically pick themselves while there may be a toss-up between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudharshan. If sources are anything to go by, there is an outside chance of both missing cuts to make way for two all-rounders in the playing XI. In that case, Ravindra Jadeja would walk into the side while the other slot may go to one of Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur.

Grapevine says that India would be welcomed with a greentop at Leeds and England are expected to unleash pace and bounce on an inexperienced Indian batting. Stokes, Woakes and Overton can jolly well do that to intimidate the visiting youngsters initially.

"In the absence of two world-class batters, Rohit and Virat, Indian batting is inexperienced, and England would have the edge there. India is a new team under a new captain Shubman Gill. It will be interesting to watch how they take it from here," Ghavri admitted to a query from ETV Bharat on Thursday.

One thing that could go in India's favour is the quality of the England side or the lack of it this time around. Besides Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and to some extent Ben Duckett, England would sorely miss top-quality players both in batting as well as bowling.

"This is one thing that India would like to capitalise on. The English batting is heavily reliant on Root and the bowling on Stokes. This is one of the weakest English sides in recent years," opined Raja Venkat.

For the record, Headingley has not been a happy hunting ground for India since they first played a Test there in 1952. In the seven Tests India have played, they could only manage a couple of wins (First in 1986 under Kapil Dev's leadership while the second one was under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy in 2002), a draw and four losses. Last time India played at Leeds resulted in an innings defeat under captain Virat Kohli four years ago. Now, it's time to resurrect the poor sheet and make amends at Leeds.