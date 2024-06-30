India End ICC Trophy Drought; Win T20 World Cup 2024 By Beating South Africa In Pulsating Final

Barbados: Hardik Pandya cried, Virat Kohli roared like never before, Rohit Sharma just kept his head down for a private moment of victory, the youth brigade danced, Budha ( Rahul Dravid) smiled and the dressing room made a dash to the middle with the Tricolour flying high as the one billion back home joined the celebratory moment of India achieving what looked impossible to bring the T20 World Cup home after 17 long years of wait.

It seemed it would not happen, it seemed everyone around Indian cricket had given up. Texts were doing the round of condolences and tears were welling up in the Press room. All but Team India gave up, Team India but all believed they could do it, Team India but all had got the steel from the samurais.

The weather, which held the clouds at bay for the match, finally joined in with a rain of celebratory tears as India clinched the match in the last ball of the tournament. This one for the ages. India emerged victorious in a nail-biting final against South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup. The final, played at a packed stadium, was a roller coaster of emotions, with both teams giving their all in a contest that went down to the wire.

Indeed, it was not South Africa’s moment after all as they got overawed by the occasion and went back home without shedding the choker's tag.

A Tense Finish

South Africa, chasing a target of 177 set by India, started their innings cautiously. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were exceptional with the new ball, applying pressure right from the start. Reeza Hendricks started with a boundary, but soon after, he was bowled by a sensational outswinger from Jasprit Bumrah. This early wicket set the tone for India's disciplined bowling attack.

Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs tried to stabilise the innings, but India's bowlers kept the pressure on. Quionton De Kock managed some crucial boundaries, but partnerships kept breaking at critical junctures. Aiden Markram's brief stint at the crease ended with an edge to the keeper, adding to South Africa's troubles.

Bumrah's Brilliance and Key Breakthroughs

Bumrah's spell was a masterclass in T20 bowling. He dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, who was looking dangerous after a brilliant knock of 52 from 27 balls. Klaasen reached for a wide delivery, but his feet were stuck, resulting in a thick edge to Rishabh Pant. This wicket was pivotal, as Klaasen was South Africa's best hope in the chase.

Marco Jansen's attempt to steady the innings was short-lived as well. Bumrah bowled him with a delivery that flicked the top of his bails, leaving South Africa reeling.

Hardik Pandya's Magical Last Over

With the game hanging in the balance, Hardik Pandya delivered a match-winning performance in the final over. South Africa needed 30 runs from the last 30 balls, but it was Pandya who sealed the win with a sensational over.

The final over began with David Miller at the crease, hoping to guide South Africa to victory. However, Miller's powerful shot was intercepted by Suryakumar Yadav, who took an incredible catch at wide long-off. This dismissal of Miller for 21 runs was a turning point.

Pandya then kept the pressure on, allowing only a few runs and dismissing Kagiso Rabada, who tried to hit through the line but was caught by Yadav again. The over included a crucial boundary from Rabada, but it was not enough to change the game's outcome. Rabada's departure sealed the match for India.

India's Triumph and Celebrations

The match ended with South Africa managing only a single run off the final ball, falling short of the target. India won the T20 World Cup, sparking celebrations among players and fans alike. Pandya's emotional response, with tears of joy, and Virat Kohli's triumphant roar were testaments to the hard-fought victory.

Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match and Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Series for his exceptional performances throughout the tournament. His bowling in the final was instrumental in India's victory, scattering South Africa's poise at a critical moment.

The match was a testament to the spirit of cricket, with both teams displaying sportsmanship and mutual respect. As the players hugged and shook hands, the crowd acknowledged the incredible spectacle they had witnessed.

India's victory in the T20 World Cup was a culmination of teamwork, strategic brilliance, and individual heroics, making it a memorable moment in the history of the sport.