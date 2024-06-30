India End ICC Trophy Drought; Win T20 World Cup 2024 By Beating South Africa In Pulsating Final

Barbados: Hardik Pandya cried, Virat Kohli roared like never before, Rohit Sharma just kept his head down for a private moment of victory, the youth brigade danced, Budha ( Rahul Dravid) smiled and the dressing room made a dash to the middle with the Tricolour flying high as the one billion back home joined the celebratory moment of India achieving what looked impossible to bring the T20 World Cup home after 17 long years of wait.
It seemed it would not happen, it seemed everyone around Indian cricket had given up. Texts were doing the round of condolences and tears were welling up in the Press room. All but Team India gave up, Team India but all believed they could do it, Team India but all had got the steel from the samurais.
The weather, which held the clouds at bay for the match, finally joined in with a rain of celebratory tears as India clinched the match in the last ball of the tournament. This one for the ages. India emerged victorious in a nail-biting final against South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup. The final, played at a packed stadium, was a roller coaster of emotions, with both teams giving their all in a contest that went down to the wire.
Indeed, it was not South Africa’s moment after all as they got overawed by the occasion and went back home without shedding the choker's tag.
A Tense Finish
South Africa, chasing a target of 177 set by India, started their innings cautiously. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were exceptional with the new ball, applying pressure right from the start. Reeza Hendricks started with a boundary, but soon after, he was bowled by a sensational outswinger from Jasprit Bumrah. This early wicket set the tone for India's disciplined bowling attack.
Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs tried to stabilise the innings, but India's bowlers kept the pressure on. Quionton De Kock managed some crucial boundaries, but partnerships kept breaking at critical junctures. Aiden Markram's brief stint at the crease ended with an edge to the keeper, adding to South Africa's troubles.
Bumrah's Brilliance and Key Breakthroughs
Bumrah's spell was a masterclass in T20 bowling. He dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, who was looking dangerous after a brilliant knock of 52 from 27 balls. Klaasen reached for a wide delivery, but his feet were stuck, resulting in a thick edge to Rishabh Pant. This wicket was pivotal, as Klaasen was South Africa's best hope in the chase.