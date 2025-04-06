ETV Bharat / sports

India End Brazil 2025 World Boxing Campaign On A High With 6 Medal Haul

Indian boxing contingent ended their World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 campaign on high as six boxers secured medals including a gold.

Indian boxing contingent ended their World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 campaign on high as six boxers secured medals including a gold.
India End Brazil 2025 World Boxing Campaign On A High With 6 Medal Haul (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Indian boxing contingent came up with an impressive performance in their first-ever outing in the Elite level international meet organised by World Boxing as they bagged six medals, including a gold and silver in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Saturday.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent, Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn’t take to the ring in the 70kg finale.

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal.

Four Indian players bagged bronze medals, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg).

Hitesh after becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup credited the 10-day preparation camp in Brazil ahead of the tournament as something that helped him and the team a lot.

“The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal,” said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent for the World Boxing Cup, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics, and bagging six medals, this will not only boost the confidence of the squad as they start preparing for the 2028 Olympic cycle ahead of Los Angeles Games.

Hyderabad: The Indian boxing contingent came up with an impressive performance in their first-ever outing in the Elite level international meet organised by World Boxing as they bagged six medals, including a gold and silver in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu on Saturday.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent, Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn’t take to the ring in the 70kg finale.

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal.

Four Indian players bagged bronze medals, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg).

Hitesh after becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup credited the 10-day preparation camp in Brazil ahead of the tournament as something that helped him and the team a lot.

“The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal,” said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent for the World Boxing Cup, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics, and bagging six medals, this will not only boost the confidence of the squad as they start preparing for the 2028 Olympic cycle ahead of Los Angeles Games.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2025 WORLD BOXING CUPABHINASH JAMWALLOS ANGELES GAMESIPL 2025BRAZIL 2025 WORLD BOXING CUP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.