Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets, Keep Their Campaign Alive

Dubai (UAE): The Indian women's cricket team rode on Arundhati Reddy's three-for and significant contributions from the top order to beat Pakistan by six wickets in the women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament.

India didn't get the start they were looking for as they lost an early wicket yet again. However, Shafali Verma kept her calm, played a very sensible innings under pressure before she fell scoring 32 off 35 balls. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also made a remarkable contribution with the bat and had almost took India to the victory. However, she had to retired hurt when India was on the verge of victory.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat, but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings. The Indian bowlers didn't let the opposition batters as they maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets at regular intervals.

India's right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy was the star as she completely dismantled the middle-order of Pakistan's side, claiming three wickets including the opposition's top scorer Nida Dar (28 off 34 balls). Notably, this was Arundhati's best ever career figures in T20I game. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28; Shreyanka Patil 2/12, Arundhati Reddy 3/19).

India: 106/4 in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 29; Fatima Sana 2/23).