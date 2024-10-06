Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets, Keep Their Campaign Alive

Dubai (UAE): The Indian women's cricket team rode on Arundhati Reddy's three-for and significant contributions from the top order to beat Pakistan by six wickets in the women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament.
#TeamIndia are back to winning ways!
A 6-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai 👏👏
📸: ICC
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/eqdkvWWhTP#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/0ff8DOJkPM
India didn't get the start they were looking for as they lost an early wicket yet again. However, Shafali Verma kept her calm, played a very sensible innings under pressure before she fell scoring 32 off 35 balls. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also made a remarkable contribution with the bat and had almost took India to the victory. However, she had to retired hurt when India was on the verge of victory.
For her economical match-winning three-wicket haul, Arundhati Reddy receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/eqdkvWWhTP#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/CxjjjAf0yG
Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat, but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings. The Indian bowlers didn't let the opposition batters as they maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets at regular intervals.
India's right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy was the star as she completely dismantled the middle-order of Pakistan's side, claiming three wickets including the opposition's top scorer Nida Dar (28 off 34 balls). Notably, this was Arundhati's best ever career figures in T20I game. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them.
Good win for the Women in Blue against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup! Our girls used the conditions to perfection in the first half, and a special mention to @reddyarundhati for her 3-wicket haul! On to the next fixture, where we aim to secure back-to-back wins! 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/AtJaB7bj7G— Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 6, 2024
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28; Shreyanka Patil 2/12, Arundhati Reddy 3/19).
India: 106/4 in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 29; Fatima Sana 2/23).