India Completes 18 Consecutive Test Series Wins At Home; Triumphs In Kanpur Test From Draw-Like Situation

Kanpur: The Indian cricket team extended their streak of Test series wins at home to 18 on Sunday winning the second Test of the series against Bangladesh by seven wickets. Indian batters played with an ultra-aggressive intent on the fourth day of the fixture after the first three days of the match were affected due to rain. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century and a half-century in the match while the bowling unit produced a collective effort to beat the visitors.
India won the toss and chose to field first when they won the toss considering the pacer-friendly overcast conditions. The rain played a huge role on the first three days of the Test. Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day of the Test while the next two days were washed out. The fixture was heading towards a draw but India had an intent that would soon change the high probability of a draw.
India bundled out Bangladesh on 233 on the fourth day of the Test thanks to a collective effort from the bowling unit. Afterwards, the Indian batters went all guns blazing against the Bangladeshi side and declared at 285/9 from just 34.4 overs shattering a plethora of records. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a whirlwind knock of 72 runs in the team total.
The ball was spinning quite a lot and the Indian bowlers capitalised on it in the last two days. Except for Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahman (37), no other batter looked comfortable at the crease and the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. The match also witnessed some other records scripted by both sides.
Most wins in Tests
414 - Australia
397 - England
183 - West Indies
180 - India
179 - South Africa
Least balls batted to win a Test (both innings combined)
276 - ENG vs WI, Bridgetown, 1935
281 - IND vs SA, Cape Town, 2024
300 - SA vs ZIM, Cape Town, 2005
312 - IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024
327 - AUS vs SA, Melbourne, 1932
Highest run-rate by a team in a Test (both innings combined)
7.36 - IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024
6.80 - SA vs ZIM, Cape Town, 2005
6.73 - ENG vs PAK, Rawalpindi, 2022
6.43 - ENG vs IRE, Lord’s, 2023
5.73 - ENG vs BAN, Chester-le-Street, 2005
Highest run-rates in a Test in India
4.39 - IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024
4.13 - IND vs SL, Chennai, 1982
4.12 - IND vs WI, Rajkot, 2018
4.10 - IND vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2013
4.01 - IND vs BAN, Kolkata, 2019
4.00 - IND vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018