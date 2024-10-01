ETV Bharat / sports

India Completes 18 Consecutive Test Series Wins At Home; Triumphs In Kanpur Test From Draw-Like Situation

Kanpur: The Indian cricket team extended their streak of Test series wins at home to 18 on Sunday winning the second Test of the series against Bangladesh by seven wickets. Indian batters played with an ultra-aggressive intent on the fourth day of the fixture after the first three days of the match were affected due to rain. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century and a half-century in the match while the bowling unit produced a collective effort to beat the visitors.

India won the toss and chose to field first when they won the toss considering the pacer-friendly overcast conditions. The rain played a huge role on the first three days of the Test. Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day of the Test while the next two days were washed out. The fixture was heading towards a draw but India had an intent that would soon change the high probability of a draw.

India bundled out Bangladesh on 233 on the fourth day of the Test thanks to a collective effort from the bowling unit. Afterwards, the Indian batters went all guns blazing against the Bangladeshi side and declared at 285/9 from just 34.4 overs shattering a plethora of records. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a whirlwind knock of 72 runs in the team total.

The ball was spinning quite a lot and the Indian bowlers capitalised on it in the last two days. Except for Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahman (37), no other batter looked comfortable at the crease and the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. The match also witnessed some other records scripted by both sides.