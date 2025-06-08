Politics And Cricket Meet In Lucknow; Rinku Singh And MP Priya Saroj Exchange Rings In A Ceremony

Lucknow: Star India batter Rinku Singh kicked off a new chapter in his life as he got engaged to the Member of Parliament Priya Saroj in a private ceremony on June 8 at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The intimate event was attended by the friends, family members and selected guests from both the politics and cricket.

Before the ceremony, Rinku visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh with his family, to seek divine blessings. The couple arrived at the venue together in white and pink outfits.

The ceremony was held at the Fulcurn Hall. The floral decorations and vibrant lighting. More than 300 people were on the guest list which included notable names from the field of cricket and politics. A video of the couple holding hands was also seen on the internet with the social media users adoring the duo.

Some of the many notable names in the cricket fraternity were attending the event. Former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, Uttar Pradesh Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal, and political leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, and Iqra Hasan — a close friend of Priya. A grand 12x16-foot stage hosted the ceremony.

Rinku had a relatively quiet season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He managed to amass only 206 runs with an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 153.73. The franchise occupied the eighth position in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305. They won only five fixtures out of their 14 matches.

The left-handed batter remains a key member of the Indian T20I squad. In the 30 matches he has played, Rinku has scored 507 runs from 22 innings with an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14. The 27-year-old played his first match in international cricket against Ireland in 2023 and is still searching for his maiden international century.

He has also played for the national side in the two One-Day Internationals.