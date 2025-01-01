ETV Bharat / sports

18 T20Is, 9 Tests, and 12 ODIs Apart From ICC & ACC Events Matches: India Cricket 2025 Full Schedule

Hyderabad: The year 2024 was a mixed bag for the Indian men's cricket team. While it began on a positive note with a home series win over England and then a T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean, the team struggled to maintain momentum, suffering a whitewash in the Test series at home and ending the year with a crushing 184-run loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India's other biggest setback included an ODI series whitewash to Sri Lanka and a series loss after 27 years. In 15 Tests, the Indian team secured 8 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, while their lone ODI series emerged as a huge disappointment.

The Indian men's team will be eyeing redemption in 2025 as they commence the year with the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney, a must-win to keep themselves in the hunt for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A loss or a draw would not help and see them end their campaign.

Following the Sydney Test, India will shift focus to a white-ball series including five T20Is and three ODIs against England in January, serving as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February. The marquee tournament will be played in a hybrid format across Pakistan and the UAE.

After the Champions Trophy and IPL 2025, India will travel to England for a five-Test series, marking the kickstart to their fourth WTC cycle. India will commence their home season in October, hosting the T20 Asia Cup, two Tests vs West Indies

India's home season is set to begin in October with the Asia Cup (T20 format) and two Tests against the West Indies. Then India will tour Australia in October-November for three ODIs and five T20Is before wrapping up the year with an all-format series against South Africa.

In total, India is scheduled to play 18 T20Is, 9 Tests, and 12 ODIs in bilateral series outside ICC and ACC tournaments in 2025.

India's Full 2025 Cricket Schedule

India vs Australia, 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, January 3-7 (Sydney)

India vs England (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs) -- January-February 2025

1st T20I: January 22 (Chennai)

2nd T20I: January 25 (Kolkata)

3rd T20I: January 28 (Rajkot)

4th T20I: January 31 (Pune)

5th T20I: February 2 (Mumbai)

1st ODI: February 6 (Nagpur)