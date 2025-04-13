ETV Bharat / sports

India Clinch Gold With A Stunning Comeback In The Archery World Cup Mixed Team Final

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured a gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Archery World Cup Stage I.

File Photo: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav (IANS)
USA: The Indian compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1, with the triumph against Chinese Taipei opponents Huang I-Jou and Chen Chieh-Lun by 153-151 in a tough final.

The Indian duo lost the first and the second series by 37-38 and 38-39 before they bounced back in the third set, winning it by 39-38 thanks to two 10s and an ‘inner 10’. The duo then won the fourth and decisive series with ease by 39-36 and emerged triumphant by 153-151 in the contest.

The team had beaten Slovenia on Friday to assure India of a third medal in the competition. The achievement of the Indian team comes after the event’s addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Program.

Jyothi and Rishabh, who were fifth seeds thanks to their qualification score, had beaten Spain (156-149) in the opening round, defeated Denmark (156-154) in the quarterfinals and then got the better of Slovenia in the last-four round.

Dhiraj Bommadevara displayed remarkable composure to help the Indian men’s recurve team enter the final, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Indian team, which also included Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, outplayed Spain by 6-2 to assure the country of a second medal in the tournament. The team will now face China in the gold medal clash

India already have a medal in their tally as the compound men’s team won a bronze on Wednesday.

