India Clinch Gold With A Stunning Comeback In The Archery World Cup Mixed Team Final

USA: The Indian compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1, with the triumph against Chinese Taipei opponents Huang I-Jou and Chen Chieh-Lun by 153-151 in a tough final.
The Indian duo lost the first and the second series by 37-38 and 38-39 before they bounced back in the third set, winning it by 39-38 thanks to two 10s and an ‘inner 10’. The duo then won the fourth and decisive series with ease by 39-36 and emerged triumphant by 153-151 in the contest.
The team had beaten Slovenia on Friday to assure India of a third medal in the competition. The achievement of the Indian team comes after the event’s addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Program.
BREAKING: Just days after Compound Mixed Team Archery was added to Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, India clinch GOLD at Archery World Cup in Florida! 🔥🔥🔥— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 12, 2025
Jyothi Vennam & Rishabh Yadav edge past Taiwan 153-151 in the Compound Mixed Team Final.
📸 @worldarchery #Archery #LA28 pic.twitter.com/QKBLHYrhs3
Jyothi and Rishabh, who were fifth seeds thanks to their qualification score, had beaten Spain (156-149) in the opening round, defeated Denmark (156-154) in the quarterfinals and then got the better of Slovenia in the last-four round.
India's🇮🇳 first ever #Gold🥇of #Archery🏹 World Cup Stage 1, 2025 is here!! Make way for our golden duo, Jyothi & Rishabh🥳🫡— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 12, 2025
The duo just shot their way to glory with a 153-151 win over Chinese Taipei in the Compound Mixed Team final event💪#WorldCup #IndianArchery #Finale… pic.twitter.com/QwmiOpgeGq
Dhiraj Bommadevara displayed remarkable composure to help the Indian men’s recurve team enter the final, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Indian team, which also included Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, outplayed Spain by 6-2 to assure the country of a second medal in the tournament. The team will now face China in the gold medal clash
India already have a medal in their tally as the compound men’s team won a bronze on Wednesday.