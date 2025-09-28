ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Another Controversy Erupts In Asia Cup 2025 As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot With Salman Ali Agha

Hyderabad: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has reacted to the reports claiming that Suryakumar Yadav skipped the pre-final captain’s photoshoot with the Asia Cup trophy. The tournament has already witnessed controversies surrounding the India-Pakistan matches. The India captain skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. Also, Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making provocative statements. All of these have intensified the rivalry, but India have dominated the opposition in the two matches played between these two so far in the competition.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reacted to the reports, saying that the opposition can do whatever they want, but the team will stick to following protocol.

“They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol. The rest is up to them—if they want to come, they come, and if they don’t, we can’t do anything,” Agha told reporters during a press interaction ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The Pakistan captain further added that the team ignores outside noise and are fully focused on the final.