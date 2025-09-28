IND vs PAK: Another Controversy Erupts In Asia Cup 2025 As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot With Salman Ali Agha
According to media reports, Suryakumar Yadav skipped the pre-final captain’s photoshoot ahead of the Asia Cup final.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has reacted to the reports claiming that Suryakumar Yadav skipped the pre-final captain’s photoshoot with the Asia Cup trophy. The tournament has already witnessed controversies surrounding the India-Pakistan matches. The India captain skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. Also, Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making provocative statements. All of these have intensified the rivalry, but India have dominated the opposition in the two matches played between these two so far in the competition.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reacted to the reports, saying that the opposition can do whatever they want, but the team will stick to following protocol.
“They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol. The rest is up to them—if they want to come, they come, and if they don’t, we can’t do anything,” Agha told reporters during a press interaction ahead of Sunday’s clash.
The Pakistan captain further added that the team ignores outside noise and are fully focused on the final.
"We don’t focus on what we can’t control. Media talk, outside noise—we ignore it. Our goal is the Asia Cup. We came here to play good cricket, and tomorrow we’ll aim to win the final," he said.
India vs Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time
The two teams are facing each other in the final of the tournament for the first time in a history of 41 years. India have beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament so far, and they will aim to beat the opposition for the third time as well. Pakistan have won the tournament twice so far and will aim to defeat the Indian side for the third time.