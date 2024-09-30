ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma-led India Break 4 World Records, Surpass England And Their Own Feats

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed their power-hitting skills as they adopted a fierce T20 batting strategy, registering the fastest fifty and century in Test cricket history. The Indian cricket team achieved this incredible feat during the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Indian openers came out with an aggressive approach and whacked everything in the stadiums within just three overs against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored quickfire 30 runs from 13 balls while Rohit Sharma smoked 19 runs off six balls including three sixes and the one run came off the byes.

The Men in Blue broke the record for England to score the fastest team fifty by getting there in three overs during day four. England broke its 30-year-old record for the fastest recorded men’s team Test fifty, reaching the 50-run mark in only 4.2 overs against West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

Ben Stokes's men now hold the next three spots for the fastest team fifties in Test cricket. The third-quickest fifty by England was recorded against Sri Lanka, achieved in five overs during a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester in 2002. Following England in this list, Sri Lanka ranked fifth, having reached a fifty in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.

Following this blistering start, India didn’t slow down, reaching the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs. This achievement not only established a new record but also surpassed its previous record of 12.2 overs, set against the West Indies in 2023.