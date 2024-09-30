Rohit Sharma-led India Break 4 World Records, Surpass England And Their Own Feats

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed their power-hitting skills as they adopted a fierce T20 batting strategy, registering the fastest fifty and century in Test cricket history. The Indian cricket team achieved this incredible feat during the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here on Monday, September 30, 2024.
Indian openers came out with an aggressive approach and whacked everything in the stadiums within just three overs against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored quickfire 30 runs from 13 balls while Rohit Sharma smoked 19 runs off six balls including three sixes and the one run came off the byes.
Fastest Team 50, followed by the fastest Team 100 in Test cricket.#TeamIndia on a rampage here in Kanpur 👏👏#INDvBAN @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/89z8qs1VI1— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024
The Men in Blue broke the record for England to score the fastest team fifty by getting there in three overs during day four. England broke its 30-year-old record for the fastest recorded men’s team Test fifty, reaching the 50-run mark in only 4.2 overs against West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.
Ben Stokes's men now hold the next three spots for the fastest team fifties in Test cricket. The third-quickest fifty by England was recorded against Sri Lanka, achieved in five overs during a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester in 2002. Following England in this list, Sri Lanka ranked fifth, having reached a fifty in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.
Following this blistering start, India didn’t slow down, reaching the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs. This achievement not only established a new record but also surpassed its previous record of 12.2 overs, set against the West Indies in 2023.
This is the fastest a team has reached 150 in Tests bettering the 21.1 overs by India vs West Indies in Port of Spain in 2023. They have also owned yet another record for the fastest a team has reached 200 in Tests bettering the 28.1 overs by Australia vs Pakistan in Sydney in 2017 (where ball by ball data is available).
Records That Have Been Broken
Highest scoring rate in a partnership in Tests (50+ runs)
14.34 Yashasvi - Rohit vs Ban Kanpur 2024 (55 off 23)
11.86 Stokes - Duckett vs WI Edgbaston 2024 (87* off 44)
11.55 Wagner - Boult vs Eng Leeds 2013 (52 off 27)
Fastest 50s for India in Tests (by balls faced)
28 Rishabh Pant vs SL Bengaluru 2022
30 Kapil Dev vs Pak Karachi 1982
31 Shardul Thakur vs Eng The Oval 2021
31 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ban Kanpur 2024
32 Virender Sehwag vs Eng Chennai 2008
Most sixes by a team in a calendar year
90* India in 2024
89 England in 2022
87 India in 2021
81 New Zealand in 2014
71 New Zealand in 2013
Fastest team 100s in Test cricket (overs faced)
10.1 Ind vs Ban Kanpur 2024
12.2 Ind vs WI Port of Spain 2023
13.1 SL vs Ban Colombo SSC 2001
13.4 Ban vs WI Mirpur 2012
13.4 Eng vs Pak Karachi 2022
13.4 Eng vs Pak Rawalpindi 2022
13.6 Aus vs Ind Perth 2012
