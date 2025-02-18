Champions Trophy 2025: Big Blow To Indian Team Ahead Of Tournament, Coach Returns Home

Dubai: India might have a major concern ahead of the Champions Trophy as bowling coach Morne Morkel has returned home due to his father’s demise. The Indian team is currently in UAE for the marquee tournament. The tournament is set to commence on Wednesday and the host nation Pakistan will take on New Zealand. India will be up against Bangladesh in the first match on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Morkel flew home after his father passed away. The former South African international participated in India’s first training session on Sunday at the ICC Academy, but he was absent on the second day of practice. He reportedly left for South Africa from Dubai on Monday. His return to the Indian camp remains uncertain.

Morkel's absence will put pressure in the remaining members of the coaching staff to get the bowlers ready for the Champions Trophy. India will be already without their strike bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. The team will rely on Mohammed Shami, who recently made a comeback to international cricket with the England series.

India will play its tournament opener against Bangladesh on Thursday. In ODIs, the team has a dominant 32-8 record against the Bangla Tigers. Also, in the Champions Trophy, India have played against Bangladesh in the 2017 edition where they beat the opposition with ease.

Against Pakistan, India have a mixed bag of results while against New Zealand, another member in Group A, India have lost the one and only fixture they played in the Champions Trophy. The two teams met in the final of the Champions Trophy 2002 where New Zealand beat India by four wickets.